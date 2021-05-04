Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions Delivery (Bac

A well established Commercial Bank in Stellenbosch is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions Delivery to join their fast growing team.
Role Purpose:
- To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement
Key Tasks:
Quality
- Develop basic technical specifications from functional descriptions.
- Develop Internet and Cell Phone Banking software products according to technical specifications
- Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures
- Execute applications and systems performance analysis
- Recommend and implement improved methods
- Maintain and modify existing applications and systems
Liaise with software vendors
- On-time delivery
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
- Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business
System uptime
- Standby and support
- System monitoring
- Capacity planning
- Performance analysis / load tests
Qualifications and Experience:
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
- A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR
- 7 years proven software development
Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- JavaScript Framework
- XML
- HTML5
- CSS
- Java
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- Rest Services
- Mobile Development
- Maven
Knowledge:
Minimum
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Solid
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Ideal
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.