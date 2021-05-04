Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions Delivery (Bac

May 4, 2021

A well established Commercial Bank in Stellenbosch is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions Delivery to join their fast growing team.

Role Purpose:

  • To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Key Tasks:

Quality

  • Develop basic technical specifications from functional descriptions.
  • Develop Internet and Cell Phone Banking software products according to technical specifications
  • Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures
  • Execute applications and systems performance analysis
  • Recommend and implement improved methods
  • Maintain and modify existing applications and systems

Liaise with software vendors

  • On-time delivery
  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
  • Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

System uptime

  • Standby and support
  • System monitoring
  • Capacity planning
  • Performance analysis / load tests

Qualifications and Experience:

  • National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
  • A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR
  • 7 years proven software development

Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

  • JavaScript Framework
  • XML
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • Java
  • JSP
  • SQL
  • Web Services
  • Spring
  • Rest Services
  • Mobile Development
  • Maven

Knowledge:

Minimum

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Solid

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Ideal

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

