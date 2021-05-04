Application Development Manager

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT Degree
  • Business Analysis training preferred
  • 5 years or more in IT role
  • Management skills preferred, but not mandatory
  • Experience working in a flexible environment
  • Ability to work without supervision

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for all components of establishing and implementing software development lifecycle, including project management of development and testing components, development and testing
  • Performance Management & development of software development team, BA and Tester
  • Troubleshooting user issues and resolution for all in house developed software systems
  • Usability, functionality, regression and integration testing
  • Logging, tracking and reporting on testing feedback and defects
  • Maintain a repository of regression test cases
  • Document a business rules register based on the system rules developed
  • Documentation of existing development for all in house developed software systems
  • Monthly reporting on system development and testing efforts
  • Co-ordinate release and sprint planning with the Business Analyst
  • Ensure that development and testing team update sprint documentation as per the agreed standard
  • Help developers and testers solve both technical and human resource problems
  • Monitor individual employees performance

