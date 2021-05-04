Application Development Manager

Minimum Requirements:

IT Degree

Business Analysis training preferred

5 years or more in IT role

Management skills preferred, but not mandatory

Experience working in a flexible environment

Ability to work without supervision

Responsibilities:

Responsible for all components of establishing and implementing software development lifecycle, including project management of development and testing components, development and testing

Performance Management & development of software development team, BA and Tester

Troubleshooting user issues and resolution for all in house developed software systems

Usability, functionality, regression and integration testing

Logging, tracking and reporting on testing feedback and defects

Maintain a repository of regression test cases

Document a business rules register based on the system rules developed

Documentation of existing development for all in house developed software systems

Monthly reporting on system development and testing efforts

Co-ordinate release and sprint planning with the Business Analyst

Ensure that development and testing team update sprint documentation as per the agreed standard

Help developers and testers solve both technical and human resource problems

Monitor individual employees performance

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

