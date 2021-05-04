Application Development Manager

Minimum Requirements:
- IT Degree
- Business Analysis training preferred
- 5 years or more in IT role
- Management skills preferred, but not mandatory
- Experience working in a flexible environment
- Ability to work without supervision
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for all components of establishing and implementing software development lifecycle, including project management of development and testing components, development and testing
- Performance Management & development of software development team, BA and Tester
- Troubleshooting user issues and resolution for all in house developed software systems
- Usability, functionality, regression and integration testing
- Logging, tracking and reporting on testing feedback and defects
- Maintain a repository of regression test cases
- Document a business rules register based on the system rules developed
- Documentation of existing development for all in house developed software systems
- Monthly reporting on system development and testing efforts
- Co-ordinate release and sprint planning with the Business Analyst
- Ensure that development and testing team update sprint documentation as per the agreed standard
- Help developers and testers solve both technical and human resource problems
- Monitor individual employees performance
Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted