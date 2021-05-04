Assistant Financial Accountant (foreign creditors)

Requirements:

– Minimum 3-year tertiary education in the finance field.

– Strong attention to detail and ability to work under pressure with high degree of accuracy.

– Working knowledge of foreign exchange and impact on business.

– Good computer skills/ Excel advanced (Functions, Pivots, Formulas).

– Communicate in English.

– Need to have problem solving skills.

– At least 5 years experience in a finance department.

– Current foreign creditor experience a requirement.

Duties:

– Processing Creditors invoices local (inventory) and foreign

– Balancing inter-companies

– Month-end Accruals

– Accounts payable reconciliations

– Ad-hoc sundry payments

– Goods in transit

– Foreign payments and bank reconciliation (Absa)

– Filing VAT returns

– GL reconciliations

– Updating exchange rates on a weekly basis

– Travel Expense Claims together with recon for individual employee accounts

