Assistant Financial Accountant (foreign creditors)

Requirements:
– Minimum 3-year tertiary education in the finance field.
– Strong attention to detail and ability to work under pressure with high degree of accuracy.
– Working knowledge of foreign exchange and impact on business.
– Good computer skills/ Excel advanced (Functions, Pivots, Formulas).
– Communicate in English.
– Need to have problem solving skills.
– At least 5 years experience in a finance department.
– Current foreign creditor experience a requirement.
Duties:
– Processing Creditors invoices local (inventory) and foreign
– Balancing inter-companies
– Month-end Accruals
– Accounts payable reconciliations
– Ad-hoc sundry payments
– Goods in transit
– Foreign payments and bank reconciliation (Absa)
– Filing VAT returns
– GL reconciliations
– Updating exchange rates on a weekly basis
– Travel Expense Claims together with recon for individual employee accounts