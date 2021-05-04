Assistant Technical Farm Manager

A leading dryland producer of maize and soyabeans in the Eastern Cape province requires an assistant technical farm manager. The operation currently farms 2500ha in total.

Job Description:

Determining, directing and co-ordinating and monitoring farming activities, such as planting, chemical application, harvesting of grain crops.

Regular maintenance of all equipment, machinery and facilities to ensure they are kept to an optimum operational level.

Manage a team of tractor operators providing support and training on best practises.

Identifying plants pests, and weeds and applying the appropriate pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers to crops.

Motivating and promoting general well-being amongst the work force.

Problem solving and Conflict resolution.

Required Skills:

Experience in commercial crop farming is essential.

Excellent mechanical knowledge and experience are essential.

Knowledge of crop chemical usage and maintenance of mechanical equipment.

Prior experience in workshop management on a farm will be beneficial.

Diligence, precision, accuracy and execution form an integral part of the successful candidate’s daily operation.

Strong mentoring and leadership skills

Tertiary qualification in Agriculture is an advantage.

Strong communication, organisation and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in both English and /or isiXhosa

A valid driver’s license.

This position reports to: Head of Agriculture

Benefits:

Medical Aid,

Housing,

Bakkie for use on the farm.

Desired Skills:

Accuracy

Good communication skills.

Interpersonal Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position