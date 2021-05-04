Assistant Technical Farm Manager

May 4, 2021

A leading dryland producer of maize and soyabeans in the Eastern Cape province requires an assistant technical farm manager. The operation currently farms 2500ha in total.

Job Description:

  • Determining, directing and co-ordinating and monitoring farming activities, such as planting, chemical application, harvesting of grain crops.
  • Regular maintenance of all equipment, machinery and facilities to ensure they are kept to an optimum operational level.
  • Manage a team of tractor operators providing support and training on best practises.
  • Identifying plants pests, and weeds and applying the appropriate pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers to crops.
  • Motivating and promoting general well-being amongst the work force.
  • Problem solving and Conflict resolution.

Required Skills:

  • Experience in commercial crop farming is essential.
  • Excellent mechanical knowledge and experience are essential.
  • Knowledge of crop chemical usage and maintenance of mechanical equipment.
  • Prior experience in workshop management on a farm will be beneficial.
  • Diligence, precision, accuracy and execution form an integral part of the successful candidate’s daily operation.
  • Strong mentoring and leadership skills
  • Tertiary qualification in Agriculture is an advantage.
  • Strong communication, organisation and interpersonal skills
  • Proficiency in both English and /or isiXhosa
  • A valid driver’s license.

This position reports to: Head of Agriculture

Benefits:

  • Medical Aid,
  • Housing,
  • Bakkie for use on the farm.

Desired Skills:

  • Accuracy
  • Good communication skills.
  • Interpersonal Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position