A leading dryland producer of maize and soyabeans in the Eastern Cape province requires an assistant technical farm manager. The operation currently farms 2500ha in total.
Job Description:
- Determining, directing and co-ordinating and monitoring farming activities, such as planting, chemical application, harvesting of grain crops.
- Regular maintenance of all equipment, machinery and facilities to ensure they are kept to an optimum operational level.
- Manage a team of tractor operators providing support and training on best practises.
- Identifying plants pests, and weeds and applying the appropriate pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers to crops.
- Motivating and promoting general well-being amongst the work force.
- Problem solving and Conflict resolution.
Required Skills:
- Experience in commercial crop farming is essential.
- Excellent mechanical knowledge and experience are essential.
- Knowledge of crop chemical usage and maintenance of mechanical equipment.
- Prior experience in workshop management on a farm will be beneficial.
- Diligence, precision, accuracy and execution form an integral part of the successful candidate’s daily operation.
- Strong mentoring and leadership skills
- Tertiary qualification in Agriculture is an advantage.
- Strong communication, organisation and interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in both English and /or isiXhosa
- A valid driver’s license.
This position reports to: Head of Agriculture
Benefits:
- Medical Aid,
- Housing,
- Bakkie for use on the farm.
Desired Skills:
- Accuracy
- Good communication skills.
- Interpersonal Skills