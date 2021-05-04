Bookkeeper

May 4, 2021

Core Job Description and Responsibilities:

  • Cashbook reconciliations
  • Review creditors recons and perform 1st release of payments
  • Attend to queries
  • Assisting with yearly audit and preparation of audit files
  • General ledger reconciliations and analytical reviews
  • Month end process
  • Additional bookkeeping duties as designated by management

The ideal candidate for the position must satisfy the following criteria:

  • Hardworking, friendly individual
  • Loyal, enthusiastic and reliable.
  • Well organised, accurate and attention to detail
  • Deadline driven
  • Above average communication skills both written and spoken
  • Fully computer literate and above average skills on MS Office programs
  • Proactive
  • Team player
  • Ability to manage volumes
  • Self-motivated
  • Handling audit queries

Minimum requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma in Finance/Accounting/equivalent
  • 3-5 years’ experience in an accounting/Finance function
  • VAT knowledge
  • Advanced skills in Excel
  • Technical knowledge of accounting concepts, practices, procedures, and financial reports.
  • Understanding of related regulations, statutes, and filing requirements.
  • Knowledge of related computer applications

Desired Skills:

  • Bookkeeping

Learn more/Apply for this position