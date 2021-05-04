Bookkeeper

Core Job Description and Responsibilities:

Cashbook reconciliations

Review creditors recons and perform 1st release of payments

Attend to queries

Assisting with yearly audit and preparation of audit files

General ledger reconciliations and analytical reviews

Month end process

Additional bookkeeping duties as designated by management

The ideal candidate for the position must satisfy the following criteria:

Hardworking, friendly individual

Loyal, enthusiastic and reliable.

Well organised, accurate and attention to detail

Deadline driven

Above average communication skills both written and spoken

Fully computer literate and above average skills on MS Office programs

Proactive

Team player

Ability to manage volumes

Self-motivated

Handling audit queries

Minimum requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Finance/Accounting/equivalent

3-5 years’ experience in an accounting/Finance function

VAT knowledge

Advanced skills in Excel

Technical knowledge of accounting concepts, practices, procedures, and financial reports.

Understanding of related regulations, statutes, and filing requirements.

Knowledge of related computer applications

Desired Skills:

Bookkeeping

