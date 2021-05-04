Bookkeeper

Core Job Description and Responsibilities:
- Cashbook reconciliations
- Review creditors recons and perform 1st release of payments
- Attend to queries
- Assisting with yearly audit and preparation of audit files
- General ledger reconciliations and analytical reviews
- Month end process
- Additional bookkeeping duties as designated by management
The ideal candidate for the position must satisfy the following criteria:
- Hardworking, friendly individual
- Loyal, enthusiastic and reliable.
- Well organised, accurate and attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Above average communication skills both written and spoken
- Fully computer literate and above average skills on MS Office programs
- Proactive
- Team player
- Ability to manage volumes
- Self-motivated
- Handling audit queries
Minimum requirements:
- Degree/Diploma in Finance/Accounting/equivalent
- 3-5 years’ experience in an accounting/Finance function
- VAT knowledge
- Advanced skills in Excel
- Technical knowledge of accounting concepts, practices, procedures, and financial reports.
- Understanding of related regulations, statutes, and filing requirements.
- Knowledge of related computer applications
Desired Skills:
- Bookkeeping