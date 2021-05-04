C# Software Developer

May 4, 2021

Our client in the Airport Industrial area is seeking a Software Developer with knowledge of C# and who has a understanding of .NET and must understand multi-tier architecture.

Qualification & Experience Required:

  • BSc. Computer Science
  • Or B-Tech with Programming

Technical skills & Abilities:

  • Must have some knowledge of C#.
  • Must have and understanding of .Net.
  • Must understand multi-tier architecture.
  • Should be comfortable with simple database administration (create tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures) in Microsoft SQL.
  • Should understand how source control (GitHub) works.
  • Not essential, but knowledge of how CI/CD pipelines work will be a bonus.
  • Not essential, but knowledge of Microsoft Azure will be a bonus.
  • Not essential, but knowledge of Xamarin will be a bonus.
  • Not essential, but knowledge of Web API creation will be a bonus.
  • Not essential, but knowledge of JavaScript will be a bonus.

Core Duties & Responsibilities:

1. Assist in day-to-day programming projects, including, but not limited to:

  • Coding on current and new projects.
  • Code maintenance of released projects.
  • Assist customers with queries.
  • Debugging and fixing of issues.
  • Testing.

2. Assist in building and releasing a versioned, deployable packages to customers.

3. Assist in developing documentation throughout the software development life cycle.

Personal Characteristics / Abilities / Critical Success factors

  • Result and output focused.
  • High Attention to detail.
  • Eagerness to learn with a passion for technology.
  • Willingness to research and solve complex problems.
  • Self-driven and inquisitive.
  • Good interpersonal and collaboration skills.
  • Passion for problem solving and continuous improvement.
  • Ability to interact and communicate effectively with both non-technical and highly technical stakeholders.
  • Ability to interact and communicate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders on all levels.
  • Ability to work well as part of a team.
  • Resourceful and action orientated.
  • Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise and meet deadlines under pressure.
  • Enthusiastic and confident individual.
  • Flexible and adaptable to changing situations and requirements.
  • Manage own workload and timelines.

