CEO

An exciting opportunity exists for a hands-on and experienced CEO to join this dynamic organisation in the financial services sector.

Responsibilities:

Direct and drive turnaround strategies for business that will optimise achievement of business goals, objectives and increase shareholder value

Direct, coordinate and evaluate business operations in accordance with Group policies and applicable regulatory laws

Strong ability to execute and implement turnaround stratey

Rebuild, re-establish and re-align business with Group Brand

Re-integrate business with Head Office processes, procedures, systems and best practices

Ensure that organisational structure, management team and staff are aligned to implement strategies and business plan

Act as Advisor to the Board and provide critical advice on industry and market issues that may impact business

Develop strategic and annual business plans and budgets and present to Board of Directors

Manage day to day activities of business to meet financial/profitability and related activities

Adhere to statutory reporting and regulatory requirements

Market business among community, media and key stakeholders in government and private sector, leveraging Group brand

Develop and introduce profitable and competitive products and related services into target markets through various distribution and service channels

Growing business in a sustainable way to maximise shareholder value

Be accountable for the management and performance of the business

Requirements:

A BCom Finance and/or MBA degree

Successul candidate must be a Mozambican citizen

Minimum of 10 years executive management experience

In depth understanding of business environment, processes, legislative and financial services industry experience

Candidate must have no conflict of interest in terms of shareholding etc.

Candidate must qualify to be appointed to Board of Directors in Mozambique and meet all regulatory requirements

Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Turnaround strategy and implementation experience

Financial services experience

Finance Degree or MBA

Understanding of business environment and processes

Knowledge of regulatory and legislative requirements in financial services industry

Learn more/Apply for this position