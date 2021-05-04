An exciting opportunity exists for a hands-on and experienced CEO to join this dynamic organisation in the financial services sector.
Responsibilities:
- Direct and drive turnaround strategies for business that will optimise achievement of business goals, objectives and increase shareholder value
- Direct, coordinate and evaluate business operations in accordance with Group policies and applicable regulatory laws
- Strong ability to execute and implement turnaround stratey
- Rebuild, re-establish and re-align business with Group Brand
- Re-integrate business with Head Office processes, procedures, systems and best practices
- Ensure that organisational structure, management team and staff are aligned to implement strategies and business plan
- Act as Advisor to the Board and provide critical advice on industry and market issues that may impact business
- Develop strategic and annual business plans and budgets and present to Board of Directors
- Manage day to day activities of business to meet financial/profitability and related activities
- Adhere to statutory reporting and regulatory requirements
- Market business among community, media and key stakeholders in government and private sector, leveraging Group brand
- Develop and introduce profitable and competitive products and related services into target markets through various distribution and service channels
- Growing business in a sustainable way to maximise shareholder value
- Be accountable for the management and performance of the business
Requirements:
- A BCom Finance and/or MBA degree
- Successul candidate must be a Mozambican citizen
- Minimum of 10 years executive management experience
- In depth understanding of business environment, processes, legislative and financial services industry experience
- Candidate must have no conflict of interest in terms of shareholding etc.
- Candidate must qualify to be appointed to Board of Directors in Mozambique and meet all regulatory requirements
Desired Skills:
- Turnaround strategy and implementation experience
- Financial services experience
- Finance Degree or MBA
- Understanding of business environment and processes
- Knowledge of regulatory and legislative requirements in financial services industry