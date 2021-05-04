Position: Claims Administrator (Commercial Vehicles)
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R 360 000 TCTC per annum
Role overview/purpose:
The Claim Administrator provides a high level of effective customer service with the purpose of delivering customer satisfaction, building strong customer relationships, and retaining customers through acknowledging and resolving customer queries, as well as effecting Policy amendments are the main activities.
Qualification:
- Matric
- N6 Diploma of Mechanical Engineering
- Petrol/Diesel Trade Certificate
Experience and skills required:
- 10 years practical Diesel/Commercial Vehicle experience required
- Experience processing commercial warranty and/or insurance
claims
- Experience with passenger vehicles would be an advantage
- Fluent in English and Afrikaans (verbal and written)
- Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical systems
applicable to all the commercial vehicle categories
- Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with
diagnostic and electronic procedures
- Computer Literate
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensure that all claims are effectively and timeously processed within the stipulated turn-around times
- Ensure validation of policyholder details and consent on all claims
- Detailed capture of breakdown and relevant information by asking the appropriate questions to both client and workshop
- Respond to client e-mails and messages within the set turnaround times
- Use appropriate tools (assessors reports, workshop reports,
photos) to accurately cost the claim, and make informed decisions
- Ensure claims are finalised with set parameters and TAT
- Provide regular feedback to customers and other stakeholders, as authorised by the customer
- Building and maintaining relationships, and liaising with, key stakeholders (e.g., Assessing, Workshops, Dealers, DMS, etc)
- Contain or reduce claim costs wherever possible by appointing assessors to assess the damage, putting pressure on panel beaters to reduce variable costs
- Taking accountability for full resolution of claims processes (incl. the communication of the outcome of the claim), to deliver a quality service to customers
- Ensure that the agreed productivity targets are consistently achieved
- Practice FTCR and resolve client complaints and queries before escalating to the next level
- Fulfill his/her duties in such a manner that the relevant TCF outcomes are delivered.
- Deliver on Treating Customers Fairly principles in alignment with regulatory requirements.
- Foster productive working relationships with the team and external stakeholders (DMS, IS, Lombard, Dealers)
- Compile technical reports when requested
- Monitor and maintain policy details and enforce policy claim procedures
Desired Skills:
- Solid administration skills
- High attention to detail
- Fluent in English
- Petrol/Diesel Trade Certificate
- Diesel/Commercial Vehicle experience
- Experience processing commercial warranty and/or insurance claims
- Insurance
- Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical systems applicable to all the commercial vehicle categories
- Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with diagnostic and electronic procedures
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Claims Assessment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma