Claims Administrator (Commercial Vehicles)

Position: Claims Administrator (Commercial Vehicles)

Location: Bryanston

Salary: R 360 000 TCTC per annum

Role overview/purpose:

The Claim Administrator provides a high level of effective customer service with the purpose of delivering customer satisfaction, building strong customer relationships, and retaining customers through acknowledging and resolving customer queries, as well as effecting Policy amendments are the main activities.

Qualification:

Matric

N6 Diploma of Mechanical Engineering

Petrol/Diesel Trade Certificate

Experience and skills required:

10 years practical Diesel/Commercial Vehicle experience required

Experience processing commercial warranty and/or insurance

claims

claims Experience with passenger vehicles would be an advantage

Fluent in English and Afrikaans (verbal and written)

Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical systems

applicable to all the commercial vehicle categories

applicable to all the commercial vehicle categories Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with

diagnostic and electronic procedures

diagnostic and electronic procedures Computer Literate

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure that all claims are effectively and timeously processed within the stipulated turn-around times

Ensure validation of policyholder details and consent on all claims

Detailed capture of breakdown and relevant information by asking the appropriate questions to both client and workshop

Respond to client e-mails and messages within the set turnaround times

Use appropriate tools (assessors reports, workshop reports,

photos) to accurately cost the claim, and make informed decisions

photos) to accurately cost the claim, and make informed decisions Ensure claims are finalised with set parameters and TAT

Provide regular feedback to customers and other stakeholders, as authorised by the customer

Building and maintaining relationships, and liaising with, key stakeholders (e.g., Assessing, Workshops, Dealers, DMS, etc)

Contain or reduce claim costs wherever possible by appointing assessors to assess the damage, putting pressure on panel beaters to reduce variable costs

Taking accountability for full resolution of claims processes (incl. the communication of the outcome of the claim), to deliver a quality service to customers

Ensure that the agreed productivity targets are consistently achieved

Practice FTCR and resolve client complaints and queries before escalating to the next level

Fulfill his/her duties in such a manner that the relevant TCF outcomes are delivered.

Deliver on Treating Customers Fairly principles in alignment with regulatory requirements.

Foster productive working relationships with the team and external stakeholders (DMS, IS, Lombard, Dealers)

Compile technical reports when requested

Monitor and maintain policy details and enforce policy claim procedures

Desired Skills:

Solid administration skills

High attention to detail

Fluent in English

Petrol/Diesel Trade Certificate

Diesel/Commercial Vehicle experience

Experience processing commercial warranty and/or insurance claims

Insurance

Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical systems applicable to all the commercial vehicle categories

Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with diagnostic and electronic procedures

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Claims Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

