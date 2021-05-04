Position: Claims Administrator (Passenger Vehicles)
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R 360 000 TCTC per annum
Role overview/purpose:
The Claims Administrator (Passenger Vehicles) is responsible for the technical review and processing of all passenger vehicle warranty claims against the policy terms and conditions,
delivering an outcome aligned with these and with TCF principles. He/she will establish and maintain strong relationships with customers, assessors, and third-party service providers,
ensuring a seamless claims process and a positive customer journey.
Qualifications:
- Matric
- N5 Mechanical Qualification
- Petrol/Diesel Trade Certificate
- RE 5 would be an advantage
Experience:
- 2-4 years passenger vehicle claims experience with technical
knowledge
- Prior knowledge of the motor industry
- Prior knowledge of mechanical and electrical repairs
- Good computer skills (MS Word, Outlook, and Excel)
- Excellent and well-developed communication (written and verbal)
and listening skills
Key Responsibilities:
-
Ensure that all claims are effectively and timeously processed within the stipulated turn-around times
-
Ensure validation of policyholder details and consent on all claims
- Detailed capture of breakdown and other relevant information by asking the appropriate questions of both client and repairer/s
- Respond to client e-mails and messages within set turnaround times
- Use appropriate tools (assessors reports, workshop reports, photos) to accurately conduct desktop assessments and cost claims to make informed decisions
- Ensure claims are finalised with set parameters and TAT
- Provide regular feedback to customers and other stakeholders, as authorised by the customer
- Build and maintain relationships, and liaise with, key stakeholders (e.g., Assessors, Workshops, Dealers, AADS, etc)
- Maintain relations by being proactive and keeping workshops/ dealers informed.
- Contain or reduce claim costs wherever possible by appointing assessors to assess the damage, negotiate with repairers to reduce variable costs
- Take accountability for full resolution of claims processes (incl. the communication of the outcome of the claim), to deliver a quality service to customers
- Ensure that the agreed productivity targets are consistently achieved
- Practice FTCR and resolve client complaints and queries before they are escalated
- Fulfill his/her duties in such a manner that the relevant TCF outcomes are delivered
- Deliver on TCF principles in alignment with regulatory requirements
- Foster productive working relationships with the team, as well as internal and external stakeholders (AADS, AAIS, Lombard, Dealers, Workshops, Repairers, Assessors and the like)
