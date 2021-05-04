Claims Consultant

May 4, 2021

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Claims Consultant to join their organisation on a permanent basis.

  • Location of the position: Tygervalley, CPT
  • Salary on offer: R340 000 per annum CTC
  • EE Position

Responsibilities:
(Commercial Lines, Motor and Non-Motor)

  • Register claims and appointing of assessors
  • Manage claims in terms of claims SLA
  • Make decision regarding merit – indemnify or not
  • Negotiate settlement
  • Manage the salvage process (motor & non-motor salvage)
  • Detection of fraud and management of fraudulent indicators
  • Update system daily
  • Thorough and timeous feedback to relevant parties
  • Prompt handling and feedback on complaints (internal & external)
  • Third Party Recovery and Liability claims processing

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric essential
  • Full qualification (Commercial Lines): NQF4 150 credits (Short-term Insurance)
  • RE 5 successfully completed
  • 3 – 5 years’ claims handling experience (both commercial & personal lines)
  • Third Party Recovery and Liability claims handling experience
  • Tial system experience will be an advantage
  • Must have demonstrable experience in the planning and implementation of business processes and system management
  • DOFA confirmation from FSB

Desired Skills:

  • Insurance
  • Claims Consultant
  • Personal Lines
  • Commercial Lines
  • Claims
  • Motor
  • Non-motor

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is an Insurance Broker

Learn more/Apply for this position