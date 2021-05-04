Claims Consultant

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Claims Consultant to join their organisation on a permanent basis.

Location of the position: Tygervalley, CPT

Salary on offer: R340 000 per annum CTC

EE Position

Responsibilities:

(Commercial Lines, Motor and Non-Motor)

Register claims and appointing of assessors

Manage claims in terms of claims SLA

Make decision regarding merit – indemnify or not

Negotiate settlement

Manage the salvage process (motor & non-motor salvage)

Detection of fraud and management of fraudulent indicators

Update system daily

Thorough and timeous feedback to relevant parties

Prompt handling and feedback on complaints (internal & external)

Third Party Recovery and Liability claims processing

Minimum Requirements:

Matric essential

Full qualification (Commercial Lines): NQF4 150 credits (Short-term Insurance)

RE 5 successfully completed

3 – 5 years’ claims handling experience (both commercial & personal lines)

Third Party Recovery and Liability claims handling experience

Tial system experience will be an advantage

Must have demonstrable experience in the planning and implementation of business processes and system management

DOFA confirmation from FSB

Desired Skills:

Insurance

Claims Consultant

Personal Lines

Commercial Lines

Claims

Motor

Non-motor

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is an Insurance Broker

