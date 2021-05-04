Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Claims Consultant to join their organisation on a permanent basis.
- Location of the position: Tygervalley, CPT
- Salary on offer: R340 000 per annum CTC
- EE Position
Responsibilities:
(Commercial Lines, Motor and Non-Motor)
- Register claims and appointing of assessors
- Manage claims in terms of claims SLA
- Make decision regarding merit – indemnify or not
- Negotiate settlement
- Manage the salvage process (motor & non-motor salvage)
- Detection of fraud and management of fraudulent indicators
- Update system daily
- Thorough and timeous feedback to relevant parties
- Prompt handling and feedback on complaints (internal & external)
- Third Party Recovery and Liability claims processing
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric essential
- Full qualification (Commercial Lines): NQF4 150 credits (Short-term Insurance)
- RE 5 successfully completed
- 3 – 5 years’ claims handling experience (both commercial & personal lines)
- Third Party Recovery and Liability claims handling experience
- Tial system experience will be an advantage
- Must have demonstrable experience in the planning and implementation of business processes and system management
- DOFA confirmation from FSB
Desired Skills:
- Insurance
- Claims Consultant
- Personal Lines
- Commercial Lines
- Claims
- Motor
- Non-motor
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is an Insurance Broker