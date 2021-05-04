Commercial Claims Consultant

May 4, 2021

Claims Consultant with Commercial end-to-end claims experience (minimum 3 years), and relevant insurance qualifications (FAIS and RE5), required to manage and negotiate the settlement of claims.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • NQF4 Short Term Insurance FAIS credits essential
  • RE5 essential
  • Minimum 3 years’ Commercial Claims experience required
  • Exposure to PL Claims in conjunction with the Commercial Claims preferred

Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate, oversee, manage and negotiate settlement Commercial and Personal Lines Claims
  • End-to-end claims processing and administration
  • Registration and appointing Assessors
  • Process recovery and third party claims
  • Manage salvage process

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • claims
  • commercial claims
  • insurace claims
  • commercial insurance
  • RE
  • NQF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

