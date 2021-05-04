Commercial Claims Consultant

Claims Consultant with Commercial end-to-end claims experience (minimum 3 years), and relevant insurance qualifications (FAIS and RE5), required to manage and negotiate the settlement of claims.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12
- NQF4 Short Term Insurance FAIS credits essential
- RE5 essential
- Minimum 3 years’ Commercial Claims experience required
- Exposure to PL Claims in conjunction with the Commercial Claims preferred
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate, oversee, manage and negotiate settlement Commercial and Personal Lines Claims
- End-to-end claims processing and administration
- Registration and appointing Assessors
- Process recovery and third party claims
- Manage salvage process
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- claims
- commercial claims
- insurace claims
- commercial insurance
- RE
- NQF
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years