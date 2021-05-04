Commercial Claims Consultant

Claims Consultant with Commercial end-to-end claims experience (minimum 3 years), and relevant insurance qualifications (FAIS and RE5), required to manage and negotiate the settlement of claims.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12

NQF4 Short Term Insurance FAIS credits essential

RE5 essential

Minimum 3 years’ Commercial Claims experience required

Exposure to PL Claims in conjunction with the Commercial Claims preferred

Responsibilities:

Coordinate, oversee, manage and negotiate settlement Commercial and Personal Lines Claims

End-to-end claims processing and administration

Registration and appointing Assessors

Process recovery and third party claims

Manage salvage process

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

