Control and Instrumentation Technician

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Provide first line maintenance support to ensure 24 hours coverage to enhance plant availability, product quality and cost
- Perform combination of electrical and instrumentation tasks
- Provide a service to production to minimise delay times and solve reoccurring delay’s
- Perform standard and shutdown schedules and tasks
- Test spares that have been repaired
- Maintain store items (spares) and identify and manage LRU’s
- Work in close relation with other Instrumentation Technicians, Electricians and Millwrights
- Perform standby duties.
- Implement optimisation and new capital projects
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- S4 National diploma / BTech in Electrical / Instrumentation Engineering
- 3 to 5 years’ experience
- Experience on PLC’s (Siemens S5, S7, 1500, TIA portal), Drives (ABB & Siemens), SCADA Systems (Intouch &WinCC) Electrical distribution, PID control loops
- Experience on CNC Plasma cutters or Furnaces (advantageous)
- Knowledge of Hydraulic and pneumatic systems
- Experience of general control and field instrumentation
- Report writing and data trending or analysis for reliability engineering
- Computer literacy (PeopleSoft / MS Office)
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
