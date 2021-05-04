Control and Instrumentation Technician

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Provide first line maintenance support to ensure 24 hours coverage to enhance plant availability, product quality and cost

Perform combination of electrical and instrumentation tasks

Provide a service to production to minimise delay times and solve reoccurring delay’s

Perform standard and shutdown schedules and tasks

Test spares that have been repaired

Maintain store items (spares) and identify and manage LRU’s

Work in close relation with other Instrumentation Technicians, Electricians and Millwrights

Perform standby duties.

Implement optimisation and new capital projects

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

S4 National diploma / BTech in Electrical / Instrumentation Engineering

3 to 5 years’ experience

Experience on PLC’s (Siemens S5, S7, 1500, TIA portal), Drives (ABB & Siemens), SCADA Systems (Intouch &WinCC) Electrical distribution, PID control loops

Experience on CNC Plasma cutters or Furnaces (advantageous)

Knowledge of Hydraulic and pneumatic systems

Experience of general control and field instrumentation

Report writing and data trending or analysis for reliability engineering

Computer literacy (PeopleSoft / MS Office)

South African Citizens only.

Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

control and field instrumentation

