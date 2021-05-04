Control and Instrumentation Technician

May 4, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Provide first line maintenance support to ensure 24 hours coverage to enhance plant availability, product quality and cost
  • Perform combination of electrical and instrumentation tasks
  • Provide a service to production to minimise delay times and solve reoccurring delay’s
  • Perform standard and shutdown schedules and tasks
  • Test spares that have been repaired
  • Maintain store items (spares) and identify and manage LRU’s
  • Work in close relation with other Instrumentation Technicians, Electricians and Millwrights
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Implement optimisation and new capital projects

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • S4 National diploma / BTech in Electrical / Instrumentation Engineering
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience
  • Experience on PLC’s (Siemens S5, S7, 1500, TIA portal), Drives (ABB & Siemens), SCADA Systems (Intouch &WinCC) Electrical distribution, PID control loops
  • Experience on CNC Plasma cutters or Furnaces (advantageous)
  • Knowledge of Hydraulic and pneumatic systems
  • Experience of general control and field instrumentation
  • Report writing and data trending or analysis for reliability engineering
  • Computer literacy (PeopleSoft / MS Office)

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • control and field instrumentation

Learn more/Apply for this position