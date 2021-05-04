Cost Accountant at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing / chemical industry and based in Johannesburg (Edenvale) is currently looking to employ Cost Accountant.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

2-5 years of Cost Accounting experience in a Manufacturing Environment.

Bachelor /Master Degree in Accounting/Commerce.

Cost & works Accountant preferred.

Must have a strong cost systems background and have excellent analytical skills; sound understanding of accounting principles.

Strong Excel skills, ERP and the ability to use Outlook and Word. Hands on in utilising Sage X3 ERP or other equivalent ERP for Standard Costing and Yearly Physical stock count & Cycle Count.

Familiar with Cost Centre accounting concept for managing Actual Overhead Expenses in comparison against Budget and classification and transaction posting of cost centre expenses for actual, accrual and provision.

Sound conceptual understanding of standard costing and absorption costing in a batch manufacturing environment.

Ability to handle other general accounting entry and transactions posting for month end and ad hoc requirement as directed by Finance Manager.

Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Diligent and proactively and ability to work independently as well as working in a team under guidance & direction from the Finance Manager.

Strong & clear communication with all stakeholders.

Possess high level of honesty and integrity in dealing with the number & transactions and maintain high level of confidentiality at all times.

Functional responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Planning, studying, and collecting data to determine costs of business activity such as raw material purchases, inventory and labor

Analyzing data collected and recording cost information for use in controlling expenditures

Analyzing changes in raw materials, manufacturing methods to determine effects on cost

Analyzing actual manufacturing costs and preparing periodic reports comparing standard costs to actual production cost

Making estimates of new and proposed product costs

Providing management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting prices and profitability of products or services

Maintaining Cost Accounting System

Assisting in Month end close of the General Ledger

Conducts physical inventories and monitors cycle count program

Reconciles finished goods inventories

Ability to Multi-tasks and good time management skills

All other tasks & projects as requested by your Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position