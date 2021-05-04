Country Manager – MT

May 4, 2021

Position: Country Manager plus 10 years exp in the Premium Brands Luxury Goods Sector
-MT
Location: Johannesburg
Salary: [URL Removed]

  • Global Premium Brand looking to bring on a dynamic Country Manager with strong finance skills and proven track record in the industry
  • Increase brand sales within existing and new trade channels including the specialist retail sector, major multiple customers and e-commerce platforms
  • Develop and execute specific strategic plans which align with company aims and objectives
  • Create short, medium and long- term brand and market plans
  • Develop pricing strategy to ensure profitability of brands in South Africa
  • Position brands in the market which align with overall company strategy as well as the marketing strategy and in-market activation plans
  • Manage, develop and nurture the SADEC sales team to ultimately increase sales revenue and distribution
  • Liaise with the Brand Ambassador to create a training and education program for customers
  • Achieve annual sales targets
  • Manage budgets and forecasting
  • Represent the company and brands at major industry events, trade shows, exhibitions, conferences etc
  • Work within the company values and ethics

Qualifications & Experience:

  • It is preferable but not essential to have at least 5 years working within the Premium spirits industry with experience of major multiples and e-commerce accounts
  • A passion and knowledge for whisky and the drinks business
  • A track record of excellent organisational motivational and leadership ability
  • Excellent sales and negotiation skills
  • Target driven with a strong desire to overachieve
  • Leading a team in a collaborative and collective manner
  • The ability to build long term relationships
  • Budget management
  • Outstanding written and verbal communication skills
  • IT literate with Microsoft packages

Desired Skills:

  • A passion and knowledge for whisky and the drinks business
  • A track record of excellent organisational motivational and leadership ability
  • Excellent sales and negotiation skills
  • Target driven with a strong desire to overachieve
  • Leading a team in a collaborative and collective manner
  • The ability to build long term relationships
  • Budget management
  • IT literate with Microsoft packages

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position