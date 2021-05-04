Country Manager – MT

Position: Country Manager plus 10 years exp in the Premium Brands Luxury Goods Sector

-MT

Location: Johannesburg

Salary:

Global Premium Brand looking to bring on a dynamic Country Manager with strong finance skills and proven track record in the industry

Increase brand sales within existing and new trade channels including the specialist retail sector, major multiple customers and e-commerce platforms

Develop and execute specific strategic plans which align with company aims and objectives

Create short, medium and long- term brand and market plans

Develop pricing strategy to ensure profitability of brands in South Africa

Position brands in the market which align with overall company strategy as well as the marketing strategy and in-market activation plans

Manage, develop and nurture the SADEC sales team to ultimately increase sales revenue and distribution

Liaise with the Brand Ambassador to create a training and education program for customers

Achieve annual sales targets

Manage budgets and forecasting

Represent the company and brands at major industry events, trade shows, exhibitions, conferences etc

Work within the company values and ethics

Qualifications & Experience:

It is preferable but not essential to have at least 5 years working within the Premium spirits industry with experience of major multiples and e-commerce accounts

A passion and knowledge for whisky and the drinks business

A track record of excellent organisational motivational and leadership ability

Excellent sales and negotiation skills

Target driven with a strong desire to overachieve

Leading a team in a collaborative and collective manner

The ability to build long term relationships

Budget management

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

IT literate with Microsoft packages

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

