Country Manager – MT

Position: Country Manager plus 10 years exp in the Premium Brands Luxury Goods Sector
-MT
Location: Johannesburg
Salary: [URL Removed]
- Global Premium Brand looking to bring on a dynamic Country Manager with strong finance skills and proven track record in the industry
- Increase brand sales within existing and new trade channels including the specialist retail sector, major multiple customers and e-commerce platforms
- Develop and execute specific strategic plans which align with company aims and objectives
- Create short, medium and long- term brand and market plans
- Develop pricing strategy to ensure profitability of brands in South Africa
- Position brands in the market which align with overall company strategy as well as the marketing strategy and in-market activation plans
- Manage, develop and nurture the SADEC sales team to ultimately increase sales revenue and distribution
- Liaise with the Brand Ambassador to create a training and education program for customers
- Achieve annual sales targets
- Manage budgets and forecasting
- Represent the company and brands at major industry events, trade shows, exhibitions, conferences etc
- Work within the company values and ethics
Qualifications & Experience:
- It is preferable but not essential to have at least 5 years working within the Premium spirits industry with experience of major multiples and e-commerce accounts
- A passion and knowledge for whisky and the drinks business
- A track record of excellent organisational motivational and leadership ability
- Excellent sales and negotiation skills
- Target driven with a strong desire to overachieve
- Leading a team in a collaborative and collective manner
- The ability to build long term relationships
- Budget management
- Outstanding written and verbal communication skills
- IT literate with Microsoft packages
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree