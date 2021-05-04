CREDIT CONTROLLER/DEBTORS ADMINISTRATOR EE Durban (New Germany) R15 000 to R20 000 per month.

Manufacturing and retail company seeks a Credit Controller/Debtors Administrator to be responsible for the effective control of the Debtors function and to ensure efficient risk management of the debtor’s book. Must have advanced Excel and Navision.

Qualifications and Experience:

Advanced Excel.

Grade 12/Matric.

Credit Management Certification.

5 years credit control exp.

3 years’ experience in a Manufacturing Company.

Experience working on Navision or a similar package.

Main responsibilities include:

Responsible for the effective administration of the Debtors function.

Produce valid, accurate, and relevant financial information to customers.

Managing, collecting, controlling, and improving Debtor’s collections and meeting cash flow targets.

Allocation of payments and reconciliation of cash and credit accounts and generating Debtors statements and age analysis.

Maintenance of the provisions for bad debts accounts per batch.

Reconciliation of monthly rebate schedules.

Reducing Debtors’ aging days to under 40 days and accurate reconciliations of all Debtors’ accounts.

Credit Assessments and credit limits in terms of CGIC or relevant credit bureau.

Updating and controlling limits.

Efficient control of outstanding queries and credit requests before they become 90-day aging and controlling of bad debts.

Email [Email Address Removed]

