Debtors Controller

Reporting to the Accountant, the main responsibility of this role is managing a book of Debtors.
Requirements:
- 5-10 years’ Credit Control experience
- Advanced computer literacy
- Ability to reconcile complex month-end accounts
- Ability to resolve problems satisfactorily – good communication skills
- Preparation of Credit applications and agreements for new Clients
- Loading new Clients on ERP systems database
- Internal and External reporting
Desired Skills:
- Debt Collection
- Recons
- Age Analysis
- Debtor Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable
About The Employer:
Specialist Agricultural Company, Manufacturer & Distributor of Agri-Chemicals