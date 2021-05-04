Debtors Controller

Reporting to the Accountant, the main responsibility of this role is managing a book of Debtors.

Requirements:

5-10 years’ Credit Control experience

Advanced computer literacy

Ability to reconcile complex month-end accounts

Ability to resolve problems satisfactorily – good communication skills

Preparation of Credit applications and agreements for new Clients

Loading new Clients on ERP systems database

Internal and External reporting

Desired Skills:

Debt Collection

Recons

Age Analysis

Debtor Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

About The Employer:

Specialist Agricultural Company, Manufacturer & Distributor of Agri-Chemicals

