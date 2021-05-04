Debtors Controller

May 4, 2021

Reporting to the Accountant, the main responsibility of this role is managing a book of Debtors.

Requirements:

  • 5-10 years’ Credit Control experience
  • Advanced computer literacy
  • Ability to reconcile complex month-end accounts
  • Ability to resolve problems satisfactorily – good communication skills
  • Preparation of Credit applications and agreements for new Clients
  • Loading new Clients on ERP systems database
  • Internal and External reporting

Desired Skills:

  • Debt Collection
  • Recons
  • Age Analysis
  • Debtor Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

About The Employer:

Specialist Agricultural Company, Manufacturer & Distributor of Agri-Chemicals

Learn more/Apply for this position