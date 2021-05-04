Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)
- National Diploma in Electronic/ Electrical/ Information Technology (NQF 6)
- BTech: Engineering: Electrical (Light Current) or IT
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience as an Electronic/ Electrical/ Technician in a Manufacturing environment
- Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office; and SAP, ERP Systems and other job-specific software systems)
- Proficiency in PLC’s and robots
- Housekeeping and safety principles
- Communication skills (both verbal and written)
- Problem Solving and Fault-Finding skills
- Strong Analytical Skills
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Performs daily planned maintenance and preventative maintenance routines.
- Conducts fault diagnosis and repairs to equipment throughout the site.
- Provides electrical engineering and technical services compliant with Production requirements.
- Maintains machine process capabilities.
- Maintains and programs PLCs (Allen Bradley, Siemens and Festo)
- Installation and setup of VSD and process electronic instrumentation.
- Keeps abreast with all equipment and process-related requirements through the use of maintenance manuals and production process instructions.
- Provides ad hoc technical support throughout the Factory as and when instructed.
Desired Skills:
- Plc Programming
- VSD
- Allen Bradley
- Festo
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma