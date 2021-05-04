Electrical Technician

May 4, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)
  • National Diploma in Electronic/ Electrical/ Information Technology (NQF 6)
  • BTech: Engineering: Electrical (Light Current) or IT
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience as an Electronic/ Electrical/ Technician in a Manufacturing environment
  • Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office; and SAP, ERP Systems and other job-specific software systems)
  • Proficiency in PLC’s and robots
  • Housekeeping and safety principles
  • Communication skills (both verbal and written)
  • Problem Solving and Fault-Finding skills
  • Strong Analytical Skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Performs daily planned maintenance and preventative maintenance routines.
  • Conducts fault diagnosis and repairs to equipment throughout the site.
  • Provides electrical engineering and technical services compliant with Production requirements.
  • Maintains machine process capabilities.
  • Maintains and programs PLCs (Allen Bradley, Siemens and Festo)
  • Installation and setup of VSD and process electronic instrumentation.
  • Keeps abreast with all equipment and process-related requirements through the use of maintenance manuals and production process instructions.
  • Provides ad hoc technical support throughout the Factory as and when instructed.

Desired Skills:

  • Plc Programming
  • VSD
  • Allen Bradley
  • Festo
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

