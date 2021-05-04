Electrician at Headhunters

Our agri client, based in Kirkwood, is seeking to employ a qualified and experienced Electrician.

Qualifications Requirements:

Matric with a recognized Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour

Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Reports to the Maintenance Foreman with the day to day support to the plants.

Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule

Manage electrical assistants.

Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLCs

Stock control

Adherence to maintenance best practices.

Comply with regulations and law in all work done.

Comply with maintenance procedures.

Personal attributes:

Well rounded, confident nature.

Sense of urgency.

Good communications skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure with little supervision.

Good fault finding abilities.

Attention to detail.

Analytical ability.

