Electrician at Headhunters

May 4, 2021

Our agri client, based in Kirkwood, is seeking to employ a qualified and experienced Electrician.

Qualifications Requirements:

  • Matric with a recognized Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour
  • Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Reports to the Maintenance Foreman with the day to day support to the plants.
  • Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule
  • Manage electrical assistants.
  • Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLCs
  • Stock control
  • Adherence to maintenance best practices.
  • Comply with regulations and law in all work done.
  • Comply with maintenance procedures.

Personal attributes:

  • Well rounded, confident nature.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Good communications skills.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure with little supervision.
  • Good fault finding abilities.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Analytical ability.

