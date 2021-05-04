Electrician at Headhunters

Our agri client, based in Kirkwood, is seeking to employ a qualified and experienced Electrician.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Matric with a recognized Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour
- Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment.
Key Responsibilities:
- Reports to the Maintenance Foreman with the day to day support to the plants.
- Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule
- Manage electrical assistants.
- Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLCs
- Stock control
- Adherence to maintenance best practices.
- Comply with regulations and law in all work done.
- Comply with maintenance procedures.
Personal attributes:
- Well rounded, confident nature.
- Sense of urgency.
- Good communications skills.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work under pressure with little supervision.
- Good fault finding abilities.
- Attention to detail.
- Analytical ability.