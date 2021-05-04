Farm Technical Mechanic

A leading dryland producer of maize and soyabeans in the Eastern Cape province requires a Farm Mechanic. The operation currently farms 2500ha in total.

Job Description:

In Depth knowledge of Farm machine mechanics.

Responsible for the repair and maintenance of all tractors.

Responsible for the repair and maintenance of implements and smaller engines.

Responsible for overall repair and maintenance on the farm structures.

Responsible for keeping all maintenance and service records.

Parts Inventory and tool control.

Welding and general steel works.

Ensuring that all equipment, machinery, and facilities are kept to an optimum operational level.

Required Skills:

Qualified diesel mechanic.

Min of 3 previous years’ experience in similar role.

Workshop management experience.

Strong organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team.

Ability to speak Xhosa advantageous.

Driver license.

This position reports to: Head of Agriculture

Benefits:

Medical Aid,

Housing.

Provident Fund

Bakkie for use on the farm

Desired Skills:

Organisational Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

