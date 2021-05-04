Farm Technical Mechanic

A leading dryland producer of maize and soyabeans in the Eastern Cape province requires a Farm Mechanic. The operation currently farms 2500ha in total.
Job Description:
- In Depth knowledge of Farm machine mechanics.
- Responsible for the repair and maintenance of all tractors.
- Responsible for the repair and maintenance of implements and smaller engines.
- Responsible for overall repair and maintenance on the farm structures.
- Responsible for keeping all maintenance and service records.
- Parts Inventory and tool control.
- Welding and general steel works.
- Ensuring that all equipment, machinery, and facilities are kept to an optimum operational level.
Required Skills:
- Qualified diesel mechanic.
- Min of 3 previous years’ experience in similar role.
- Workshop management experience.
- Strong organizational skills.
- Ability to work independently and in a team.
- Ability to speak Xhosa advantageous.
- Driver license.
This position reports to: Head of Agriculture
Benefits:
- Medical Aid,
- Housing.
- Provident Fund
- Bakkie for use on the farm
Desired Skills:
- Organisational Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years