Farm Technical Mechanic

May 4, 2021

A leading dryland producer of maize and soyabeans in the Eastern Cape province requires a Farm Mechanic. The operation currently farms 2500ha in total.

Job Description:

  • In Depth knowledge of Farm machine mechanics.
  • Responsible for the repair and maintenance of all tractors.
  • Responsible for the repair and maintenance of implements and smaller engines.
  • Responsible for overall repair and maintenance on the farm structures.
  • Responsible for keeping all maintenance and service records.
  • Parts Inventory and tool control.
  • Welding and general steel works.
  • Ensuring that all equipment, machinery, and facilities are kept to an optimum operational level.

Required Skills:

  • Qualified diesel mechanic.
  • Min of 3 previous years’ experience in similar role.
  • Workshop management experience.
  • Strong organizational skills.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team.
  • Ability to speak Xhosa advantageous.
  • Driver license.

This position reports to: Head of Agriculture

Benefits:

  • Medical Aid,
  • Housing.
  • Provident Fund
  • Bakkie for use on the farm

Desired Skills:

  • Organisational Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position