Finance Admin Officer at Blendcor

Temp Finance Admin Officer (3 months)

RESPONSIBILITIES

Procurement

Assist with creation of Purchase Requisitions.

Assist with Conversion of Purchase Requisitions to Purchase Orders

Analysis of Open PO report /Clean Up/Validation of Open PO’s

Analysis of Raw Materials Open PO Reports -Flag to Planning & Procurement

Assist with ADHOC procurement tasks.

Assist with Vendor Due Diligence

Fixed Assets

Assist with preparation of documents for Capitalization.

Assist with Asset Register Maintenance.

Assist for FA reports – NBV assets.

Assist with Capex Reports

Assist with Assets accounting (acceptable accounting standards compliant)

Accounts Payable

Assist with AP invoice capture.

Assist with supplier statement recons.

Identify SAP Best issues (Do the SAP recons make sense)

Billing Model

Assist with ensuring the SAP Billing model is balanced to Volumes and TB.

Identify issues with the model.

General Finance

Assist with Funding Imbalance

Assist with General Ledger Analysis

Assist with stock loss analysis.

General Filing/Archiving

Assist with Payroll to GL recon

Any other ad hoc functions as requested by Financial Controller or Finance Manager

REQUIREMENTS

CA Graduate, Degree in Accounting

2- 3 years of experince in finance

Audit experience

Exceptional accounting knowledge

Desired Skills:

MS Excel

Powerpoint And Outlook

MS Word

Good communication skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Blendcor (Pty) Limited is a co-owned Shell & BP lubricants blending and grease manufacturing company. The site comprising approximately 53000m2 is situated in Island View, Bluff, Durban, with its frontage on Honshu Road.

