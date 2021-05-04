Finance Admin Officer at Blendcor

May 4, 2021

Temp Finance Admin Officer (3 months)

RESPONSIBILITIES

Procurement

  • Assist with creation of Purchase Requisitions.
  • Assist with Conversion of Purchase Requisitions to Purchase Orders
  • Analysis of Open PO report /Clean Up/Validation of Open PO’s
  • Analysis of Raw Materials Open PO Reports -Flag to Planning & Procurement
  • Assist with ADHOC procurement tasks.
  • Assist with Vendor Due Diligence

Fixed Assets

  • Assist with preparation of documents for Capitalization.
  • Assist with Asset Register Maintenance.
  • Assist for FA reports – NBV assets.
  • Assist with Capex Reports
  • Assist with Assets accounting (acceptable accounting standards compliant)

Accounts Payable

  • Assist with AP invoice capture.
  • Assist with supplier statement recons.
  • Identify SAP Best issues (Do the SAP recons make sense)

Billing Model

  • Assist with ensuring the SAP Billing model is balanced to Volumes and TB.
  • Identify issues with the model.

General Finance

  • Assist with Funding Imbalance
  • Assist with General Ledger Analysis
  • Assist with stock loss analysis.
  • General Filing/Archiving
  • Assist with Payroll to GL recon
  • Any other ad hoc functions as requested by Financial Controller or Finance Manager

REQUIREMENTS

  • CA Graduate, Degree in Accounting
  • 2- 3 years of experince in finance
  • Audit experience
  • Exceptional accounting knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • MS Excel
  • Powerpoint And Outlook
  • MS Word
  • Good communication skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Blendcor (Pty) Limited is a co-owned Shell & BP lubricants blending and grease manufacturing company. The site comprising approximately 53000m2 is situated in Island View, Bluff, Durban, with its frontage on Honshu Road.

Learn more/Apply for this position