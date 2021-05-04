Finance Admin Officer at Blendcor

Temp Finance Admin Officer (3 months)
RESPONSIBILITIES
Procurement
- Assist with creation of Purchase Requisitions.
- Assist with Conversion of Purchase Requisitions to Purchase Orders
- Analysis of Open PO report /Clean Up/Validation of Open PO’s
- Analysis of Raw Materials Open PO Reports -Flag to Planning & Procurement
- Assist with ADHOC procurement tasks.
- Assist with Vendor Due Diligence
Fixed Assets
- Assist with preparation of documents for Capitalization.
- Assist with Asset Register Maintenance.
- Assist for FA reports – NBV assets.
- Assist with Capex Reports
- Assist with Assets accounting (acceptable accounting standards compliant)
Accounts Payable
- Assist with AP invoice capture.
- Assist with supplier statement recons.
- Identify SAP Best issues (Do the SAP recons make sense)
Billing Model
- Assist with ensuring the SAP Billing model is balanced to Volumes and TB.
- Identify issues with the model.
General Finance
- Assist with Funding Imbalance
- Assist with General Ledger Analysis
- Assist with stock loss analysis.
- General Filing/Archiving
- Assist with Payroll to GL recon
- Any other ad hoc functions as requested by Financial Controller or Finance Manager
REQUIREMENTS
- CA Graduate, Degree in Accounting
- 2- 3 years of experince in finance
- Audit experience
- Exceptional accounting knowledge
Desired Skills:
- MS Excel
- Powerpoint And Outlook
- MS Word
- Good communication skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Blendcor (Pty) Limited is a co-owned Shell & BP lubricants blending and grease manufacturing company. The site comprising approximately 53000m2 is situated in Island View, Bluff, Durban, with its frontage on Honshu Road.