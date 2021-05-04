Financial Accountant (Manufacturing)

Reporting to the Finance Director, very fast-paced environment.

6 month Fixed Term Contract.

Start Immediately.

Chartered Accountant: CA (SA) with completed Articles & Manufacturing sector experience:

Service Level Agreements

Companies Act, BEE

SARS

Legislative compliance

Etc

Desired Skills:

Management Accounts

IFRS

tax amendments

Annual budgets

VAT

PAYE

Payroll administration

budgets

forecasts

cash flow

Companies Act

Income Tax

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Engineering innovations company with big corporate clients. Very pressurised environment

