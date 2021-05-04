Financial Accountant (Manufacturing)

May 4, 2021

Reporting to the Finance Director, very fast-paced environment.
6 month Fixed Term Contract.
Start Immediately.

Chartered Accountant: CA (SA) with completed Articles & Manufacturing sector experience:

  • Service Level Agreements
  • Companies Act, BEE
  • SARS
  • Legislative compliance
  • Etc

Desired Skills:

  • Management Accounts
  • IFRS
  • tax amendments
  • Annual budgets
  • VAT
  • PAYE
  • Payroll administration
  • budgets
  • forecasts
  • cash flow
  • Companies Act
  • Income Tax

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Engineering innovations company with big corporate clients. Very pressurised environment

