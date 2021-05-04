Financial Controller CA SA

CA SA qualified
Bcomm (Accounting) plus Honours.
Audit Experience
Financial Controlling experience
Experience in systems implementation
Financial Controller Job Duties:
- Oversee all company accounts and investments
- Create monthly and annual reports to identify results, trends, and financial forecasts
- Manage cash flow by tracking transactions and regularly reviewing internal reports
- Supervise and manage financial department staff, including accountants and financial assistants
- Motivate and lead finance team members by clarifying roles and providing helpful feedback
- Suggest updates and improvements for accounting systems, including payroll and invoicing
- Ensure that all financial transactions are properly recorded, filed, and reported
- Establish and implement financial reporting systems to comply with government regulations and legislation
- Collaborate with auditing services to ensure proper compliance with all regulations
- Develop budgets and financial plans for the company based on research and data reports
- Review all financial plans and budgets regularly to look for cost reduction opportunities
- Examine all financial reports and data closely to check for discrepancies
- Create systems to prevent errors in data collection and calculations
- Report to the CFO with timely and accurate financial information
- Assist the CFO in presenting reports to senior executives, stakeholders, and board members.
Desired Skills:
- Audit
- internal controls
- financial controls
- JD Edwards
- Latis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree