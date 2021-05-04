Financial Controller CA SA

May 4, 2021

CA SA qualified
Bcomm (Accounting) plus Honours.
Audit Experience
Financial Controlling experience
Experience in systems implementation

Financial Controller Job Duties:

  • Oversee all company accounts and investments
  • Create monthly and annual reports to identify results, trends, and financial forecasts
  • Manage cash flow by tracking transactions and regularly reviewing internal reports
  • Supervise and manage financial department staff, including accountants and financial assistants
  • Motivate and lead finance team members by clarifying roles and providing helpful feedback
  • Suggest updates and improvements for accounting systems, including payroll and invoicing
  • Ensure that all financial transactions are properly recorded, filed, and reported
  • Establish and implement financial reporting systems to comply with government regulations and legislation
  • Collaborate with auditing services to ensure proper compliance with all regulations
  • Develop budgets and financial plans for the company based on research and data reports
  • Review all financial plans and budgets regularly to look for cost reduction opportunities
  • Examine all financial reports and data closely to check for discrepancies
  • Create systems to prevent errors in data collection and calculations
  • Report to the CFO with timely and accurate financial information
  • Assist the CFO in presenting reports to senior executives, stakeholders, and board members.

Desired Skills:

  • Audit
  • internal controls
  • financial controls
  • JD Edwards
  • Latis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

