Financial Controller CA SA

CA SA qualified

Bcomm (Accounting) plus Honours.

Audit Experience

Financial Controlling experience

Experience in systems implementation

Financial Controller Job Duties:

Oversee all company accounts and investments

Create monthly and annual reports to identify results, trends, and financial forecasts

Manage cash flow by tracking transactions and regularly reviewing internal reports

Supervise and manage financial department staff, including accountants and financial assistants

Motivate and lead finance team members by clarifying roles and providing helpful feedback

Suggest updates and improvements for accounting systems, including payroll and invoicing

Ensure that all financial transactions are properly recorded, filed, and reported

Establish and implement financial reporting systems to comply with government regulations and legislation

Collaborate with auditing services to ensure proper compliance with all regulations

Develop budgets and financial plans for the company based on research and data reports

Review all financial plans and budgets regularly to look for cost reduction opportunities

Examine all financial reports and data closely to check for discrepancies

Create systems to prevent errors in data collection and calculations

Report to the CFO with timely and accurate financial information

Assist the CFO in presenting reports to senior executives, stakeholders, and board members.

Desired Skills:

Audit

internal controls

financial controls

JD Edwards

Latis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

