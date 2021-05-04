FMCG Sales Rep (George) at Headhunters

Our client is looking for an experienced FMCG Sales Rep, to be based in George.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- Valid drivers license
- Experience in FMCG sales
- Experience in hygiene would be highly advantageous.
- Experience in new business development / cold calling.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- New business development / cold calling.
- Source leads and convert to closed sales deals.
- Quote for business opportunities.
- Maintain a regular call cycle with clients.
- Meet client deadlines.
- Compile and submission of reports according to the pre-determined deadlines / dates.
- Meet and exceed sales targets.
- Demonstration of products.
Please note: Should you not be contacted within 2 weeks after applying, please consider your application as unsuccessful.