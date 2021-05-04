FMCG Sales Rep (George) at Headhunters

May 4, 2021

Our client is looking for an experienced FMCG Sales Rep, to be based in George.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • Valid drivers license
  • Experience in FMCG sales
  • Experience in hygiene would be highly advantageous.
  • Experience in new business development / cold calling.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • New business development / cold calling.
  • Source leads and convert to closed sales deals.
  • Quote for business opportunities.
  • Maintain a regular call cycle with clients.
  • Meet client deadlines.
  • Compile and submission of reports according to the pre-determined deadlines / dates.
  • Meet and exceed sales targets.
  • Demonstration of products.

Please note: Should you not be contacted within 2 weeks after applying, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

