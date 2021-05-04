FMCG Sales Rep (George) at Headhunters

Our client is looking for an experienced FMCG Sales Rep, to be based in George.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric

Valid drivers license

Experience in FMCG sales

Experience in hygiene would be highly advantageous.

Experience in new business development / cold calling.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

New business development / cold calling.

Source leads and convert to closed sales deals.

Quote for business opportunities.

Maintain a regular call cycle with clients.

Meet client deadlines.

Compile and submission of reports according to the pre-determined deadlines / dates.

Meet and exceed sales targets.

Demonstration of products.

