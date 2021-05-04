Group Financial Manager

The organisation is a diversified investment vehicle with an industrial group of companies along the process flow value chain. We are at the heart of the continent’s process flow industry, pumping new blood, while honoring decades of technical and engineering expertise to provide truly world class OEM solutions through our services and products. Our businesses focus on manufacturing and repairing process flow equipment, which includes pumps, pipes, valves, actuators and flow meters. Our engineering services compliment the industrial group’s product [URL Removed] is to create and improve shareholder value while influencing the economic landscape for the benefit of women.

Responsibilities:

Manage the finance activities across the Group, ensuring the required financial management and reporting standards at subsidiary level are met.

Manage the fiscal activities of the Group and holding company to ensure a high level of accuracy, integrity and sustainability.

Plan and develop systems and procedures to improve the operating quality and efficiencies of all departments and subsidiaries ensuring alignment with Group objectives.

Provide leadership and strategic guidance to staff in Finance and Procurement across the Group.

Overseeing all functions within the Finance Department at Group level, ensuring compliance with (IFRS)

Ensuring that the Group meets tax requirements and filing of returns.

Preparation and publishing of the annual financial statements after a presentation to the Board of Directors for approval.

Ensuring that monthly management accounts from subsidiaries are accurate, completed and that all stakeholders receive these timeously.

Ensuring that the consolidated Group management accounts are accurate, complete and received timeously.

Ensuring that adequate information is available for budgeting/forecasting purposes.

Implementing Fixed Asset policies and procedures to drive compliance to ensure proper control over company assets.

Managing the process around the proper and timeous capitalization/disposal of assets in line with company policies and IFRS. Ensuring that regular physical fixed asset verifications are completed.

Optimizing investment returns and managing risks related to the Group’s financial activities as well as taking responsibility for overall corporate liquidity.

Maintaining a system of policies and procedures that impose an adequate level of control over treasury activities.

Reviewing annual short-term insurance policies and ensuring sufficient insurance cover is in place.

Ensuring compliance to the Credit Management Policy by providing technical expertise in the areas of credit collection, debtor administration systems, vetting/credit risk assessment, securities and default litigation and procedures.

Managing and controlling bad debt write off and transfer to the doubtful ledger.

Ensure the effective implementation and compliance with the Procurement Strategy and the Procurement Procedure across the organisation.

Ensure employee efficiencies and productivity are optimized in support of the objectives of the Group.

Responsible for employee development through a sound performance management process.

Requirements: Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Com (Accounting) degree plus completed articles

7+ years of relevant work experience as a financial manager

Experience in the preparation and finalisation of accounts in accordance with current South African regulations and International Financial Reporting Standards

Knowledge of strategic and financial planning including activity costing, benchmarking, performance tracking and KPIs

Experience in budget preparation and reporting

Experience in goods and services procurement processes

Practical exposure to Accounting, Reconciliations Trial Balance and thereon

Knowledge and working experience of MS-Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Accounting Software (Pastel, SAP, Caseware, etc.)

Strong technical accounting knowledge

Strong written and verbal communication/presentation skills

Team oriented, collaborative, respectful, positive, flexible style and a strong work ethic

Ideally, you will also have:

A professional qualification such as AGA(SA) or Professional Accountant (SA)

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Good communication skills.

Analytical And Problem Solving

Reconciliation

Microsoft Office

Presentation Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

