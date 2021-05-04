Group Legal Counsel at Leza – Legalwise

LEZA is a registered Legal Expenses Insurer and underwrites the products of its subsidiaries, LegalWise SA, Scorpion, LegalWise Botswana and Namibia, which operate under separate licences in these countries and LifeWise, a funeral provider. All these entities are collectively referred to as the LEZA Group. It seeks to employ a Group Legal Counsel to succeed the founder of the Group as the current Group Legal Counsel.

The Group’s legal communication philosophy is focused on brevity, clarity and simplicity. “Every-day” language takes preference over legalese. You will initially work under the guidance of the retiring Group Legal Counsel, and the Group CEO.

You will be responsible for:

Providing legal advice to entities in the Group, on a full range of legal matters.

Ensuring a technically sound contractual relationship within Group structures and with policyholders and third-party business partners.

Reviewing of existing contracts and other legal documents (including internal policies and Charters where applicable), to ensure risk mitigation and compliance with the Group’s legal communication philosophy and treating customers fairly (TCF).

Interacting with regulatory, risk management and compliance functions regarding group positioning in the Financial Services arena including binders, outsourcing and intermediary agreements.

Providing Counsel on intellectual property issues and regulatory advertising standards.

Conducting research into legal matters and provide advice as requested by Group executives.

Drafting and vetting legal documents and assisting in contract negotiations.

Assisting senior management with complex labour issues.

Custodianship and evolution of the policy wording of the Group’s Membership Agreements.

Oversight of all active litigation in the Group

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Admitted Attorney/Advocate

High academic achievement

5 – 8 years of corporate legal experience outside the legal profession, ideally in the Financial Services industry, with a proven track record in the areas of your responsibilities.

Skills, Characteristics and Competencies Required:

Exceptional oral and written communication skills are essential.

Must have a passion for jurisprudence and law.

Must have a penchant for questioning existing legal norms and styles and “re-invent the wheel” if justified.

Must be confident and assertive in dealing with a broad range of legal issues and interacting with Group executives, regulators, and third parties.

Must be able to embrace the core values of the Group and quickly establish him/herself as an intellectually nimble team player.

Must be computer literate and a competent user of business software.

Must be fluent in English and be able to speak two other official South African languages.

Other Requirements:

relocation at own cost

submission to ITC/criminal check/academic achievement and qualification check

submission to a psychometric assessment

submission to a test of computer literacy, business software usage and writing skills.

Preference will be given to candidates who meet our Employment Equity (EE) requirements as per the Group EE plan.

Closing date: 11th May 2021

If you haven’t received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful.

