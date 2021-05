Head Chef

Duties include but not limited to:

– Stock takes

– GP calculation

– Wastage management

– Menu development and costing

Requirements:

– Qualification in Culinary Arts advantageous

– Creative and passionate about Culinary Arts

– At least 4-5 years’ working experience in a similar role

– Valid drivers license

– Good palate for food and wine pairings

– Strong leadership skills as well as a team player

– Excellent attention to detail

– Able to work shifts

Learn more/Apply for this position