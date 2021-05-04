High School Entrepreneurship Educator at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?

Radley Private School in Ferndale is a school obsessed with entrepreneurship. All our learners are exposed to entrepreneurial thinking and concepts from Grade RR to matric through a very specific and focused entrepreneurial curriculum. We have an exciting position available for a dynamic high-school entrepreneurship educator. This is for a specialist senior- and FET-phase qualified educator who has walked their own entrepreneurial journey. That’s right. You must have had your own business and then returned to education.

We’re looking for someone who is zealous about education, deeply passionate about entrepreneurship and hugely creative in their approach to education. The focus of this role is to:

teach entrepreneurial concepts to all children from grades 8 to grade 12 during dedicated Entrepreneurship periods

create and adapt entrepreneurial curriculums to be phase-appropriate (we really want the concepts to land with learners of all ages)

help other educators to imbed certain entrepreneurial concepts into their respective subjects and grades (yes, you will have to help your colleagues incorporate entrepreneurial concepts into their ordinary curriculums)

plan and run all high- and primary-school entrepreneurial experiences (visits to various businesses and related excursions), and arrange entrepreneurial guest speakers (inputs and outputs must be highly fun, educational and aligned with our entrepreneurial focus)

compile and create all entrepreneurial report cards and administration to ensure that our Entrepreneurship curriculum is reported on to learners, parents and school management.

This is a highly unusual role which promises to be exciting and fun. We are very serious about entrepreneurship and making this model work. You therefore need to be a focused, professional and highly competent educator. Strong administrative and planning ability is required.

What are the minimum requirements I need?

An appropriate and recognised four-year teaching degree or diploma from an accredited tertiary institution

SACE registration is vital

A minimum of five years’ teaching experience in senior and FET phases

A real interest in and passion for entrepreneurship is critical; experience in your own entrepreneurial endeavour is a real requirement

Experience in content development and / or instructional design is strongly advantageous

Familiarity with modern teaching practices including personalised learning, flipped classroom techniques, differentiated learning, the use of computer technology for research and effective use of group-work teaching strategies

Computer literacy; you must be proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Own reliable transport with valid driver’s licence.

Desired Skills:

Excellent written and spoken English language ability

Own Entrepreneurial Journey

Desired Accreditations:

South African Council for Educators

