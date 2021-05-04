Junior Compliance Officer/ Administrator at Batho Batsho Bakopane

Job Description

To Identify, Assess, Monitor and Report on compliance, governance, and risk framework in order to assist the company to meet its obligations and regulatory requirements. To eradicate and were possible mitigate the company risks all times.

Purpose of the job:

The incumbent will be responsible for the Management of compliance risks and breaches within the

business units through the application of accepted risk management and compliance monitoring

principles.

Identifying gaps or potential deficiencies in compliance and other businessareas, and resolving them.

Risk assessment of regulatory items

Providing commentary on draft bills and other draft regulatory requirements.

Maintaining compliance risk assessments and compliant risk managementplans for prioritized regulatory items.

Assist in developing and maintaining compliance monitoring plans.

Assist in compliance monitoring activities.

Recommending corrective actions – prescribing and escalations

Assist in managing corrective action.

Assist in managing complaints.

Managing breaches and risk exposures.

Assist in implementing requirements arising from new and amended regulatory

Compliance training on regulatory items.

Training on compliance methodology.

Compliance reporting.

Providing advice to business on compliance matters and implementation ofcontrols, including control effectiveness assessments.

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

Verbal Communication

Written Communication

Report Writing

Customer Care

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Batho Batsho Bakopane (B3) is an authorised financial service provider that offers Funeral Insurance service within the financial service sector. B3 also offers a funeral service which is Service Beyond Ubuntu. The company has been in existance for the last 30 years.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

