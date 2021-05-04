Junior Developer / Javascript

Our client in the Airport Industrial area is seeking a Software Developer with knowledge of JavaScript and who understands how to source control (GitHub) works and should be comfortable with basic database administration.
Qualification & Experience Required:
- BSc. Computer Science
- Or B-Tech with Programming
Technical skills & Abilities:
- Must have some knowledge of JavaScript.
- Must have some knowledge of Mobile Development
- Should be comfortable with simple database administration (create tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures) in Microsoft SQL.
- Should understand how source control (GitHub) works.
- Not essential, but knowledge of how CI/CD pipelines work will be a bonus.
- Not essential, but knowledge of Microsoft Azure will be a bonus.
- Not essential, but knowledge of Web API creation will be a bonus.
Core Duties & Responsibilities:
- Assist in day-to-day programming projects, including, but not limited to:
- Coding on current and new projects.
- Code maintenance of released projects.
- Assist customers with queries.
- Debugging and fixing of issues.
- Testing.
2.Assist in building and releasing a versioned, deployable packages to customers.
3. Assist in developing documentation throughout the software development life cycle.
Personal Characteristics / Abilities / Critical Success factors
- Result and output focused.
- High Attention to detail.
- Eagerness to learn with a passion for technology.
- Willingness to research and solve complex problems.
- Self-driven and inquisitive.
- Good interpersonal and collaboration skills.
- Passion for problem solving and continuous improvement.
- Ability to interact and communicate effectively with both non-technical and highly technical stakeholders.
- Ability to interact and communicate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders on all levels.
- Ability to work well as part of a team.
- Resourceful and action orientated.
- Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise and meet deadlines under pressure.
- Critical, analytical, and systematic thinking.
- Enthusiastic and confident individual.
- Flexible and adaptable to changing situations and requirements.
- Manage own workload and timelines.