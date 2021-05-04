Junior Developer / Javascript

Our client in the Airport Industrial area is seeking a Software Developer with knowledge of JavaScript and who understands how to source control (GitHub) works and should be comfortable with basic database administration.

Qualification & Experience Required:

BSc. Computer Science

Or B-Tech with Programming

Technical skills & Abilities:

Must have some knowledge of JavaScript.

Must have some knowledge of Mobile Development

Should be comfortable with simple database administration (create tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures) in Microsoft SQL.

Should understand how source control (GitHub) works.

Not essential, but knowledge of how CI/CD pipelines work will be a bonus.

Not essential, but knowledge of Microsoft Azure will be a bonus.

Not essential, but knowledge of Web API creation will be a bonus.

Core Duties & Responsibilities:

Assist in day-to-day programming projects, including, but not limited to:

Coding on current and new projects.

Code maintenance of released projects.

Assist customers with queries.

Debugging and fixing of issues.

Testing.

2.Assist in building and releasing a versioned, deployable packages to customers.

3. Assist in developing documentation throughout the software development life cycle.

Personal Characteristics / Abilities / Critical Success factors

Result and output focused.

High Attention to detail.

Eagerness to learn with a passion for technology.

Willingness to research and solve complex problems.

Self-driven and inquisitive.

Good interpersonal and collaboration skills.

Passion for problem solving and continuous improvement.

Ability to interact and communicate effectively with both non-technical and highly technical stakeholders.

Ability to interact and communicate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders on all levels.

Ability to work well as part of a team.

Resourceful and action orientated.

Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise and meet deadlines under pressure.

Critical, analytical, and systematic thinking.

Enthusiastic and confident individual.

Flexible and adaptable to changing situations and requirements.

Manage own workload and timelines.

