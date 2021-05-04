A key client is looking to employ a Junior Quantity Surveyor/Estimator within the greater Durban Area:
The minimum requirements:
- Must have experience within the construction industry (3 – 5 years).
- Must be able to estimate Quotations and Tenders.
- Conduct pricing.
- Prepares Quotes to be estimated by gathering documentation and specifications.
- Identifies labour, material, and time requirements.
- Must have drivers license.
- Be able to work independently.
Candidates that meet the above criteria to send their cvs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Junior QS
- PRICING
- ESTIMATION
- QUOTATIONS
- TENDERS