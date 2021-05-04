Junior Quantity Surveyor

May 4, 2021

A key client is looking to employ a Junior Quantity Surveyor/Estimator within the greater Durban Area:

The minimum requirements:

  • Must have experience within the construction industry (3 – 5 years).
  • Must be able to estimate Quotations and Tenders.
  • Conduct pricing.
  • Prepares Quotes to be estimated by gathering documentation and specifications.
  • Identifies labour, material, and time requirements.
  • Must have drivers license.
  • Be able to work independently.

Candidates that meet the above criteria to send their cvs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Junior QS
  • PRICING
  • ESTIMATION
  • QUOTATIONS
  • TENDERS

