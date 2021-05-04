Junior Quantity Surveyor

A key client is looking to employ a Junior Quantity Surveyor/Estimator within the greater Durban Area:

The minimum requirements:

Must have experience within the construction industry (3 – 5 years).

Must be able to estimate Quotations and Tenders.

Conduct pricing.

Prepares Quotes to be estimated by gathering documentation and specifications.

Identifies labour, material, and time requirements.

Must have drivers license.

Be able to work independently.

Candidates that meet the above criteria to send their cvs to

Desired Skills:

Junior QS

PRICING

ESTIMATION

QUOTATIONS

TENDERS

