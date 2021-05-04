Junior Sage Evolution Consultant

Description

Installation of Sage Evolution on Servers and Workstations

Perform system upgrades and installations

Troubleshoot program errors

Assist with client requests

Project duties

New database setups and imports

Assisting with go live and support.

Requirements

Extensive experience with implementation of Sage Evolution.

Sage Evolution Certification

Relevant accounting qualification.

MS SQL Experience as bonus

Report writing skills.

Experience with BIC / SIC reporting.

Excel skills.

Desired Skills:

Sage Evolution

Excel

Sage 200

