Junior Software Developer and Implementation Specialist at Headhunters

Our PE based client is seeking to employ an experienced Junior Software Developer and Implementation Specialist.

Responsibilities

Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirement:

Proven track record with minimum 2 years of experience preferred, but we will consider high performing graduates/postgraduates with less experience.

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is preferred: Development Web, Windows & Mobile Development .NET Framework and Core NET, MVC, Web API and Core HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript jQuery, Angular and React ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.) Web Services (REST & SOAP) Databases SQL Server 2012-2019 Database Design Database Administration Applications Windows Server 2012-2019



Learn more/Apply for this position