Legal Counsellor at Legalwise

Do you stand for justice, fairness and honesty in a democratic society?

Do you believe in protecting the legal rights of South Africans, whoever the transgressor?

We cherish our independence and our power to act without interference. We give our Members legal power to enforce and defend their rights through professional legal representation. If our commitment to society resonates with your character, then please respond to this call to join our team of LegalWise Champions.

Would you say that:

You produce high quality, detailed work?

You are a compassionate listener and advisor?

You possess sound Legal knowledge?

You conduct yourself in a professional and highly engaging manner?

Then look no further, LegalWise is where you should be living your purpose and your commitment to the Law.

Here is what your main responsibility will entail:

Render legal support and service to our Members through efficient progress reporting.

Attend to files providing consistent feedback and resolution on the [Email Address Removed] includes, but not limited to:

Conducting consultations

Providing legal advice

Drafting correspondence

Perusing and attending incoming correspondence

Updating electronic files frequently and in-line with Company Standard

These are the following prerequisites to join our Company:

Completed LLB

Must be proficient in English

Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

Closing Date:11/05/2021

If you haven't received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, unfortunately you have not been shortlisted.

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

If you have not received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful

