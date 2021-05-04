Life Insurance Sales Consultant

Job Purpose:
Achieve sales through effective contact management and maintain high quality standards to ensure long-term relationships with customers, driven through the comprehensive needs based assessment and advice.
Education:
Matric / Grade 12 or SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);
120 FAIS Credits (NQF5) in Wealth management (Essential);
RE5 (Essential);
120 FAIS (NQF6) in Wealth management/ CFP/ equivalent (Advantageous);
A relevant Finance related degree / diploma (Advantageous)
Experience:
2 or more years Life Insurance experience (Essential);
2 year or more years Call Centre experience (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- call centre
- sales
- Outbound Callcentre
- life insurance