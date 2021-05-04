Life Insurance Sales Consultant

Job Purpose:

Achieve sales through effective contact management and maintain high quality standards to ensure long-term relationships with customers, driven through the comprehensive needs based assessment and advice.

Education:

Matric / Grade 12 or SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);

120 FAIS Credits (NQF5) in Wealth management (Essential);

RE5 (Essential);

120 FAIS (NQF6) in Wealth management/ CFP/ equivalent (Advantageous);

A relevant Finance related degree / diploma (Advantageous)

Experience:

2 or more years Life Insurance experience (Essential);

2 year or more years Call Centre experience (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

call centre

sales

Outbound Callcentre

life insurance

