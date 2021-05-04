Logistics and Office Manager

A well-established company is recruiting for a
OFFICE AND LOGISTICS MANAGER (3-month temp to perm contract)
KEMPTON PARK
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to be responsible for Office Management, Assisting with HR administration, assist with workshop administration, Manage Logistics, fleet administration and Manage health and safety.
Requirements:
- Degree in Business Management
- Experience in the manufacturing environment
- Experience in the logistics of a manufacturing environment
- Strong leadership qualities
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- logistics
- manufacturing