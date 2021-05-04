Logistics and Office Manager

May 4, 2021

A well-established company is recruiting for a
OFFICE AND LOGISTICS MANAGER (3-month temp to perm contract)
KEMPTON PARK

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to be responsible for Office Management, Assisting with HR administration, assist with workshop administration, Manage Logistics, fleet administration and Manage health and safety.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Business Management
  • Experience in the manufacturing environment
  • Experience in the logistics of a manufacturing environment
  • Strong leadership qualities

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • logistics
  • manufacturing

Learn more/Apply for this position