National Visual Merchandiser

A rapidly expanding Clothing Retailer is seeking a National Visual Merchandiser to join their team in East London. The incumbent will be responsible for developing marketing material, layout communications and distributing to the stores nationwide. Key accountabilities will include:- Contribute creative thoughts to promote products, conceptualize and implement focal statements to store operations Implement displays that show a flare for fashion and garment coordination, in line with category sales contributors and seasonal trends. Duties will include but not be limited to:- Fixtures/layouts/flows Housekeeping Product Merchandising Marketing Material and Store Signage Communication/Reporting and Training Buying and Marketing Communication Operations communication and reporting Staff Training Customer Feedback and reporting Logistics Communication. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum 5 years' experience in a similar role Clothing Retail experience is a requisite Matric Post Matric qualification advantageous Ability to work under pressure Excellent communication skills Valid Driver's License – Code 8 unendorsed Computer literate: Microsoft Office.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Clothing Retail experience is a requisite

Matric

Post Matric qualification advantageous

Ability to work under pressure

Excellent communication skills

Valid drivers license

Computer literacy

5 to 10 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Merchandiser / Product Promoter / Demonstrator

Diploma

