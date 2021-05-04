Operations Manager at Wispeco Aluminium

Preferred Qualifications:
Matric. A tertiary qualification in industrial engineering or production management will be beneficial. Computer literate: Excel, Power point, Word.
Preferred Experience:
Previous experience in operations management and process control. A self-motivated individual, who is committed to continues improvement, can deliver results and who can operate independently although under guidance of the unit manager.
Main purpose of job:
Assume responsibility for management of all the production operations in Remelt.
Primary Duties:
- Management, control and support of the workforce.
- Continuously training, developing and motivating the workforce.
- Ensuring continuous improvement in labor and capital productivity, infrastructure and processes.
- Liaising with staff of other internal departments in Wispeco such as Sales, Extrusion production, Logistics, Production Planning to improve customer service.
- Budgeting and control of expenditure relating to operations.
- Ensuring compliance to the company’s quality standards.
- Establishment and maintaining of accurate daily and monthly management reports.
- Installation and commissioning of new manufacturing plants when required.
- Enforcing the management culture and continuous improvement attitude.
- Form an active part of the management team of Wispeco and perform any other functions that may be requested from time to time.
- Participate in the 20 Keys and improvement initiatives of the company.
- Any other tasks reasonably expected by your superior.
Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test.
Desired Skills:
- Operations Management
- Process Control
- self motivated
- Continuous Improvement
- Results Driven
- Independent
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma