Operations Manager at Wispeco Aluminium

May 4, 2021

Preferred Qualifications:
Matric. A tertiary qualification in industrial engineering or production management will be beneficial. Computer literate: Excel, Power point, Word.

Preferred Experience:
Previous experience in operations management and process control. A self-motivated individual, who is committed to continues improvement, can deliver results and who can operate independently although under guidance of the unit manager.

Main purpose of job:
Assume responsibility for management of all the production operations in Remelt.

Primary Duties:

  • Management, control and support of the workforce.
  • Continuously training, developing and motivating the workforce.
  • Ensuring continuous improvement in labor and capital productivity, infrastructure and processes.
  • Liaising with staff of other internal departments in Wispeco such as Sales, Extrusion production, Logistics, Production Planning to improve customer service.
  • Budgeting and control of expenditure relating to operations.
  • Ensuring compliance to the company’s quality standards.
  • Establishment and maintaining of accurate daily and monthly management reports.
  • Installation and commissioning of new manufacturing plants when required.
  • Enforcing the management culture and continuous improvement attitude.
  • Form an active part of the management team of Wispeco and perform any other functions that may be requested from time to time.
  • Participate in the 20 Keys and improvement initiatives of the company.
  • Any other tasks reasonably expected by your superior.

Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test.

Desired Skills:

  • Operations Management
  • Process Control
  • self motivated
  • Continuous Improvement
  • Results Driven
  • Independent

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

