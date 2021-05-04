Operations Manager at Wispeco Aluminium

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric. A tertiary qualification in industrial engineering or production management will be beneficial. Computer literate: Excel, Power point, Word.

Preferred Experience:

Previous experience in operations management and process control. A self-motivated individual, who is committed to continues improvement, can deliver results and who can operate independently although under guidance of the unit manager.

Main purpose of job:

Assume responsibility for management of all the production operations in Remelt.

Primary Duties:

Management, control and support of the workforce.

Continuously training, developing and motivating the workforce.

Ensuring continuous improvement in labor and capital productivity, infrastructure and processes.

Liaising with staff of other internal departments in Wispeco such as Sales, Extrusion production, Logistics, Production Planning to improve customer service.

Budgeting and control of expenditure relating to operations.

Ensuring compliance to the company’s quality standards.

Establishment and maintaining of accurate daily and monthly management reports.

Installation and commissioning of new manufacturing plants when required.

Enforcing the management culture and continuous improvement attitude.

Form an active part of the management team of Wispeco and perform any other functions that may be requested from time to time.

Participate in the 20 Keys and improvement initiatives of the company.

Any other tasks reasonably expected by your superior.

Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test.

Desired Skills:

Operations Management

Process Control

self motivated

Continuous Improvement

Results Driven

Independent

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

