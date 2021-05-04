Pharmacist

A vacancy exists for a Pharmacist based in fourways. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that the quality pharmaceutical services, financial objectives, legislative compliance and people management requirements are achieved to the required standards.

Critical Outputs

Effective medication safety management

Report 100% of medication incidents and develop and implement remedial actions as appropriate.

Report 100% of pharmacy alerts and develop and implement remedial action and complete a trends’ analysis quarterly.

Effective quality management systems

Participate in the implementation and compliance of Quality management systems.

Ensure compliance with SAPC and DOH legal and professional standards.

Participate in achieving required customer service levels in theatre and wards.

Implement customer satisfaction and pharmacy quality initiatives.

Effective financial management

Participate in achieving hospital budgeted financial measures relating to pharmacy.

Effective product management

Participate in the active management of cost of sales of pharmaceuticals in line with revenue and budget – Domino project.

Build effective working relationships with doctors.

Effective asset management

Participate in achieving stock targets.

Achieve optimal system utilisation.

Effective people management

Participate in Pharmacist Intern and Pharmacist Assistant programmes as appropriate.

Attend to retail pharmacy patients and customers as part of the pharmacy dispensing team

Actively participate in AMS interventions and interactions in line with AMS hospital and group focus

Actively participate in clinical interventions and interactions in line with Clinical pharmacy hospital and group focus.

Requirements

B.Pharm / [URL Removed] / B.Sc. Pharm

Relevant clinical knowledge and experience to the critical outputs Current registration with South African Pharmacy Council

Understanding of pharmacy and related healthcare industry, legislation, regulation and challenges

Knowledge of pharmaceutical legislation

Pharmaceutical product knowledge

Computer proficiency (MS Office)

Desired Skills:

pharmaceutical

clinical knowledge

Legislation

MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Pharmacist

