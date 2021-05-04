Project Manager at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established company based in Milnerton is looking to employ an experienced Project Manager to join their team. The purpose of the role will be to deliver projects through its various stages that will include design, facilitation, estimation, project implementation, client liaison, commissioning, and closeout.

KPI

Project Delivery

Budget Mangement

Process Management

Relationship and Communication Management

Service Delivery Management

Required Experience:

3 5 Years Technical Experience

5 Years demonstrable project management experience

Proven ability to demonstrate a drive for results and accountability of business needs

Project Management methodologies

Experience negotiating vendor contracts

Experience drafting and submitting budget proposals and recommending subsequent budget changes where necessary

Experience in successfully leading projects and programs to on-time, on-schedule and within budget close

Experience leading, motivating and managing various project and program team sizes, including internal and external resources, while holding team accountable for performance

Flexible with proven ability to conform to shifting priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Required Qualifications

Relevant Diploma in the appropriate field of study (Engineering or Project Management)

Required Knowledge and Skills

Industry specific software for load estimating, duct estimating, and CAD

Developing budgets

Reporting skills

Management Skills

Project Management

Business Acumen

Organisational Skills

Relationship building with stakeholders

Learn more/Apply for this position