Project Manager at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established company based in Milnerton is looking to employ an experienced Project Manager to join their team. The purpose of the role will be to deliver projects through its various stages that will include design, facilitation, estimation, project implementation, client liaison, commissioning, and closeout.
KPI
- Project Delivery
- Budget Mangement
- Process Management
- Relationship and Communication Management
- Service Delivery Management
Required Experience:
- 3 5 Years Technical Experience
- 5 Years demonstrable project management experience
- Proven ability to demonstrate a drive for results and accountability of business needs
- Project Management methodologies
- Experience negotiating vendor contracts
- Experience drafting and submitting budget proposals and recommending subsequent budget changes where necessary
- Experience in successfully leading projects and programs to on-time, on-schedule and within budget close
- Experience leading, motivating and managing various project and program team sizes, including internal and external resources, while holding team accountable for performance
- Flexible with proven ability to conform to shifting priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities
Required Qualifications
- Relevant Diploma in the appropriate field of study (Engineering or Project Management)
Required Knowledge and Skills
- Industry specific software for load estimating, duct estimating, and CAD
- Developing budgets
- Reporting skills
- Management Skills
- Project Management
- Business Acumen
- Organisational Skills
- Relationship building with stakeholders