Pumps and Vales – Sales Engineer at Ntice Search

A conglomerate pumps and vales company boasting over 0ne hundred years of service in South Africa is seeking the technical skills of a Sales Engineer to join their Cape Town team. This market leader relies on the candidate having the experience set out below as a minimum [URL Removed] Accountabilities
- Optimise quality of service, business growth and customer satisfaction, as well as maintain and build relationships with customers, through enhanced communication and client liaison skills, together with appropriate propositions and ethical sales methods
- Respond to and follow up sales enquiries using appropriate methods
- Advise clients on best suited pump for project or installation on site
- Produce quotations including follow up on quotations and entering orders into the SAP system
- Process orders and provide client updates and progress
- Record, Analyse, Report and administer according to systems and requirements (CRM)
- Attend regular client visits, necessary to perform duties and aid business development
- Handle all aspects relating to Sales, compromising, obtaining queries/ Tenders, putting together quotations and converting to orders when orders are received
- Collection of Tenders, attending Tender meetings, preparing Tenders and delivering completed Tenders
- Establish and maintain customer relationships and support
- Contact with clients on products and updates
- Supporting with queries and technical information as and when required
- Visit and liaison with Consultants, Project Houses and end users
- Getting prices from suppliers for quoting purposes
- Tracking and expediting of orders through the system
- Provide customer updates on the progress of orders – when requested
- Arrange kick-off meetings with staff and attend project meetings
- Collection and delivery of all tender documentation
- Comply with and enforce all policies and procedures, as well as carry your duties in a manner which conforms to current Health and Safety legislation, upholding the Safety Policy
- Carry out all other reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time and assist fellow employees with daily functions as and when required
EDUCATION & REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric / N3 Mechanical , SAPMA Course
- Experience of 5 years in a professional sales role in engineering / electronics
- Computer Literacy – Essential; SAP experience – Advantageous
- Articulate in English with excellent telephone etiquette and communication skills
- Have a strong commitment to customer care and people skills