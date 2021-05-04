Pumps and Vales – Sales Engineer at Ntice Search

A conglomerate pumps and vales company boasting over 0ne hundred years of service in South Africa is seeking the technical skills of a Sales Engineer to join their Cape Town team. This market leader relies on the candidate having the experience set out below as a minimum Accountabilities

Optimise quality of service, business growth and customer satisfaction, as well as maintain and build relationships with customers, through enhanced communication and client liaison skills, together with appropriate propositions and ethical sales methods

Respond to and follow up sales enquiries using appropriate methods

Advise clients on best suited pump for project or installation on site

Produce quotations including follow up on quotations and entering orders into the SAP system

Process orders and provide client updates and progress

Record, Analyse, Report and administer according to systems and requirements (CRM)

Attend regular client visits, necessary to perform duties and aid business development

Handle all aspects relating to Sales, compromising, obtaining queries/ Tenders, putting together quotations and converting to orders when orders are received

Collection of Tenders, attending Tender meetings, preparing Tenders and delivering completed Tenders

Establish and maintain customer relationships and support

Contact with clients on products and updates

Supporting with queries and technical information as and when required

Visit and liaison with Consultants, Project Houses and end users

Getting prices from suppliers for quoting purposes

Tracking and expediting of orders through the system

Provide customer updates on the progress of orders – when requested

Arrange kick-off meetings with staff and attend project meetings

Collection and delivery of all tender documentation

Comply with and enforce all policies and procedures, as well as carry your duties in a manner which conforms to current Health and Safety legislation, upholding the Safety Policy

Carry out all other reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time and assist fellow employees with daily functions as and when required

EDUCATION & REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / N3 Mechanical , SAPMA Course

Experience of 5 years in a professional sales role in engineering / electronics

Computer Literacy – Essential; SAP experience – Advantageous

Articulate in English with excellent telephone etiquette and communication skills

Have a strong commitment to customer care and people skills

