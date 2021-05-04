Recruitment Consultant at Michael Page South Africa Limited

We are HIRING! Michael Page is expanding and are looking for strong talent to join one our specialist teams. Recruitment Consultants who are driven by the success they can achieve based on their own merit. Client DetailsFounded in 1976 in London, Michael Page has over 40 years experience of specialised recruitment within various professional disciplines, industries and geographical locations. With operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Africa and in the Middle East, the group is one of the world’s leading professional recruitment consultancies. Michael Page offers solutions to attract the best talent and specialises in the placement of candidates in permanent, contract, temporary and interim positions with clients around the world.DescriptionAs a Recruitment Conultant for Michael Page ask your self the following questions? 1) Am I PASSIONATE? 2) Do I want to work in an envorinment where I ENJOY what I do? 3) Do I enjoy WORKING AS A TEAM? 4) Do I VALUE DETERMINATION? 5) Do I want to MAKE A DIFFERENCE? Then working at Michael Page is for you! Job Duties include but are not limted to : Engaging with clients:

Builds and grows a client portfolio by using commercial information to identify organisations that have current or

future recruitment needs including global multi-nationals and SMEs

Develops a client contact strategy and conducts business development calls

Organises meetings and attends pitches with prospective clients

Maintains and develops existing client relationships to secure repeat and exclusive business

Consults and engages with clients to understand their needs and sells the most appropriate solution for attracting the

right candidates

Manages the entire recruitment process from presenting and selling suitable candidates through the interview to offer

stages

Provides appropriate post placement support and contact; seeking feedback and securing testimonials

Exchanges relevant client information with other disciplines or regions in order to cross-sell

Networks in industry, sector, specialism and region to become an expert in their market

Engaging with candidates:

Identifies and attracts potential candidates using sourcing tools, including social media, networking, referrals and advertising

Maintains an accurate candidate database, meeting all legislative and compliance requirements

Interviews candidates to understand their requirements and gain valuable market information

Provides advice on market conditions, CV and interview techniques and manages expectations

Briefs candidates to ensure they are fully prepared before the interview process and secures comprehensive feedback

Provides post placement support and maintains contact to establish long-term relationships with candidates who may become future clients

Engaging with colleagues:

Works as an integral member of a team, motivating one another, and communicating effectively

Internally networks to build business relationships that can be converted into commercial opportunities

Communicates business pipeline to their manager

Collaboratively identifies high quality PRCs across the business through personal and professional networking

Measurements

ProfileThe successful incumbent could come a variety of backgrounds, + 5 years of recruitment / direct sales experience Excellent written and verbal communication skills Business Development and Customer Engagement experience Target Driven Record of Success within a target driven environment Resilient be a person that takes initiative Job OfferMarket related salary, with a quarterly bonus based on achievement of quarterly target.

About The Employer:

Multinational organisation

