Sales administration assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION
QUOTING
- All aspects of compiling quotes.
- Following up on quotes which have not been accepted and escalating to sales team where necessary.
- Ensure quotes are sent to the relevant client / department.
- Ensure accepted quotes are send to the relevant person.
- Follow up on expired quotes
COST ESTIMATES
- Send out monthly CE’s and request purchase order numbers for all Clients (E.g. Beiersdorf, WW, Project Room) invoices
AD HOC DUTIES
- Obtain a firm grasp and understanding of the processes that are being billed in order to be as helpful as possible when dealing with clients.
- Obtain a firm understanding of the solutions and products which are offered in order to identify weaknesses in quotes.
- Any duties passed from Financial Manager.
QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- 3 years admin related experience
- Quoting experience will be advantages
-
Intermediate knowledge and experience on Excel
-
Effective communication skills
- Technical and theoretical knowledge of systems
- The ability to run, and keep track of, a number of tasks simultaneously
- Analysing data to extract useful information
- Attention to detail
- Patience
- Common sense
- Interpersonal skills
- Being proactive
