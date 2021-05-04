Sales administration assistant

May 4, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

QUOTING

  • All aspects of compiling quotes.
  • Following up on quotes which have not been accepted and escalating to sales team where necessary.
  • Ensure quotes are sent to the relevant client / department.
  • Ensure accepted quotes are send to the relevant person.
  • Follow up on expired quotes

COST ESTIMATES

  • Send out monthly CE’s and request purchase order numbers for all Clients (E.g. Beiersdorf, WW, Project Room) invoices

AD HOC DUTIES

  • Obtain a firm grasp and understanding of the processes that are being billed in order to be as helpful as possible when dealing with clients.
  • Obtain a firm understanding of the solutions and products which are offered in order to identify weaknesses in quotes.
  • Any duties passed from Financial Manager.

QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • 3 years admin related experience
  • Quoting experience will be advantages

  • Intermediate knowledge and experience on Excel

  • Effective communication skills

  • Technical and theoretical knowledge of systems
  • The ability to run, and keep track of, a number of tasks simultaneously
  • Analysing data to extract useful information
  • Attention to detail
  • Patience
  • Common sense
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Being proactive

Desired Skills:

  • Proactive
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Analysing data
  • Excell
  • Quoting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Admin Clerk

