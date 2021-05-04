Sales at Optex Group

If you are a good team player who loves working in a fast-paced environment where no two days are the same, you could thrive in our business!! We are currently looking to grow our team in direct marketing at The Optex Group.

We are looking for people who share our passion, energy and enthusiasm for creating unbeatable customer experiences. You’ll relish the chance to make a difference to every customers journey.

Your benefits: Fueling your journey

You’ll earn uncapped commission while getting the opportunity to unlock bonuses, which means you’ll dictate your own earning potential each month. You’ll also receive fantastic in-house training, that will help your growth process within our company.

Your skills:

Solid experience in a customer service, sales or retail environment

Good English skills, enabling you to be a brilliant communicator

Understand the importance of great team spirit and supporting your colleagues

An enthusiastic, flexible and positive attitude towards selling

Passion for a role where every day is different: You relish taking on new challenges and thinking outside the box

If this is an opportunity that you would like to be a part of please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Confident

Enthusiastic

self motivated

peoples person

Great attitude

