May 4, 2021

A mine based in Gauteng is actively looking for a reliable and well experienced Section Manager.

Desired Skills:

  • B Degree or B Tech in Mining Engineering
  • Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency (Metalliferous Mines)
  • Mine Overseers Certificate of Competency
  • Five years’ experience at Supervisory level (Mine Overseer)
  • Registration with ECSA will be an advantage
  • Underground mining experience essential
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Sound computer skills

About The Employer:

