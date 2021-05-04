A mine based in Gauteng is actively looking for a reliable and well experienced Section Manager.
Desired Skills:
- B Degree or B Tech in Mining Engineering
- Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency (Metalliferous Mines)
- Mine Overseers Certificate of Competency
- Five years’ experience at Supervisory level (Mine Overseer)
- Registration with ECSA will be an advantage
- Underground mining experience essential
- Valid driver’s license
- Sound computer skills
About The Employer:
Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. Alternatively, you can phone Tendai or Precious on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.