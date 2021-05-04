Section Manager

A mine based in Gauteng is actively looking for a reliable and well experienced Section Manager.

Desired Skills:

B Degree or B Tech in Mining Engineering

Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency (Metalliferous Mines)

Mine Overseers Certificate of Competency

Five years’ experience at Supervisory level (Mine Overseer)

Registration with ECSA will be an advantage

Underground mining experience essential

Valid driver’s license

Sound computer skills

About The Employer:

