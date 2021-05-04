Senior Business Analyst: North Cluster (18 months

Senior Business Analyst: North Cluster (18 months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Loan Application / Origination Process Assessment Deal Flow

  • Prepare deal applications for Clients within allocated area of responsibility for pre credit assessment using the guidelines and workflow processes:
  • Receive loan application documentation from the Corporate Banker

Loan Application / Origination Process Motivations – Create content

  • Assess application and conduct the necessary ITC checks and compile the Loan Decision Form
  • Interprets financial statements and accounts in respect of losses
  • Analyse forecasts and do sensitivity analysis

Create Content and Promotion of deal

  • Processing of approved applications
  • Present and support applications if required at credit committee and influence internal decision-making
  • Motivate risk ratio/grading of the loan

Processing of Application

  • Register the client profile and capture the application detail and terms on the system
  • Scrutinise the application form for completeness including accompanying documentation in terms of the approved loan guidelines and submits for valuation

Stakeholder Relationship Management

  • Work closely with the Corporate Banker, the Assistant Business Analyst as well as the Specialist Monitoring and Credit Division in order to achieve department objectives
  • Establish good working relationship with Credit and make sure to understand the Credit requirements
  • Ensure that the assessment process within the deal origination phase within Corporate Banking adds value to the overall credit application approval process

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

  • Relevant three year qualification – BTech in Credit or Risk Management or BCom Economics or Risk /Investment Management
  • 3-5 years post qualification experience which will typically include the following:
  • Experience as a Credit Analyst or relevant in corporate or corporate banking environment
  • Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
  • Experience in a customer facing environment within agriculture
  • Proven experience in handling banking lending activities in the absence of an agricultural or accounting qualification

