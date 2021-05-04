Senior Business Analyst: North Cluster (18 months Contract)
JOB DESCRIPTION
Loan Application / Origination Process Assessment Deal Flow
- Prepare deal applications for Clients within allocated area of responsibility for pre credit assessment using the guidelines and workflow processes:
- Receive loan application documentation from the Corporate Banker
Loan Application / Origination Process Motivations – Create content
- Assess application and conduct the necessary ITC checks and compile the Loan Decision Form
- Interprets financial statements and accounts in respect of losses
- Analyse forecasts and do sensitivity analysis
Create Content and Promotion of deal
- Processing of approved applications
- Present and support applications if required at credit committee and influence internal decision-making
- Motivate risk ratio/grading of the loan
Processing of Application
- Register the client profile and capture the application detail and terms on the system
- Scrutinise the application form for completeness including accompanying documentation in terms of the approved loan guidelines and submits for valuation
Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Work closely with the Corporate Banker, the Assistant Business Analyst as well as the Specialist Monitoring and Credit Division in order to achieve department objectives
- Establish good working relationship with Credit and make sure to understand the Credit requirements
- Ensure that the assessment process within the deal origination phase within Corporate Banking adds value to the overall credit application approval process
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- Relevant three year qualification – BTech in Credit or Risk Management or BCom Economics or Risk /Investment Management
- 3-5 years post qualification experience which will typically include the following:
- Experience as a Credit Analyst or relevant in corporate or corporate banking environment
- Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
- Experience in a customer facing environment within agriculture
- Proven experience in handling banking lending activities in the absence of an agricultural or accounting qualification