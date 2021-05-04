Senior Consultant (Cloud/Telecoms/Banking/Mining a
May 4, 2021
|The Role
|
- The purpose of this role is at a senior level, deliver a project end-to-end to the customer, starting with the customer engagement, analyzing the requirement, being part of the project resourcing and then ensuring that the team delivers according to the agreed specification.
- To architect solutions for clients in a specific industry/service line.
- Be able to work with clients and advise them on Cloud strategy and do Cloud Assessments
|Skills and Experience
|Essential Qualifications:
- Degree in Business/IT (for example Business Science, BCom) &/or relevant specialist qualifications (example, Cyber Security)
Preferred Qualifications:
- Honours degree in Business/IT, &/or relevant specialist qualifications (example, Cyber Security)
- MBA
- Extensive experience in the relevant specialist fields required (Cybersecurity, Cloud, Mining & Industrial, Banking, Telco
Function related experience: Consulting experience : 4 5 years (previous in house training and background in Consulting advantageous)
Leading teams: 2 Years experience
Other experience:
- Effective Communication skills both written and verbal
- Experience in design and building Finance and Budgeting Models
- Good analytical and troubleshooting ability
- Multiple industry experience
- Ability to work within a team and take the technical lead if required
- Business analysis and requirements gathering expertise as well as documenting a requirement
- Have the ability to delegate tasks to team members and lead large project teams
|
|Key Accountabilities
|
- Assisting in delivering the Advisory strategy/vision across the customer base
- Architecting an Advisory solution based on the customers requirements
- Ensure the BU is applying Advisory Best Practice across projects
- Requirements Gathering/Business Analysis (incl. writing proposals, project charters and quotations)
- Crafting/designing, and presenting a proposed solution to a customer
- Ensuring that Advisory methodologies are being adopted
- QA of work being delivered by peers and team members reporting to the senior consultant
- Have the ability to manage a medium team of consultants to deliver an Advisory solution
- Developing others through mentoring and presenting of Knowledge Sharing sessions
- May be required to present formal training courses to consultants and users
- Formulate project documentation templates
- Ensure that through the project lifecycle a customer is kept informed through good verbal and written communication
- Provide a pre-sales service to the account managers to present demos of tools and solutions
- Play an architect role in delivering a solution to a customer
- Take ownership and accountability in delivering the solution on-time and within budget
- We would expect a senior consultant to have expert knowledge of at least one of our core service offerings
- Assist in putting the right mix of skills together for a project team to ensure success
- Be in a position to comfortable influence others to work towards a common project goal/outcome (including delegation while remaining responsible)
- Contribute to the career growth of colleagues by encouraging development
- Give input into the Advisory strategy and approach to delivering solutions
- Be attuned to customer challenges or opportunities, where one can add value
|
|Personality and Attributes
|
- Achievement orientation, Concern for order, quality & accuracy, Continuous learning / information seeking, General knowledge, Initiative, Analytical thinking / analysis & judgement, Conceptual thinking, Client focus / client service orientation, Flexibility, Integrity
- Technical / Specialized Expertise
- Managerial / Leadership
- Communication skills
Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.
Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful.
