Senior Consultant (Cloud/Telecoms/Banking/Mining a

May 4, 2021

Senior Consultant – Cloud
Region:

 Gauteng
Organisation data:

 Manage & Operate
Job number:

 iOCO00735
Contract Type:

 Permanent
Client Company or BU Name:

 IOCO Services – Manage & Operate
Location:

 Johannesburg
iOCO Job Category:

 Leadership
The Role
  • The purpose of this role is at a senior level, deliver a project end-to-end to the customer, starting with the customer engagement, analyzing the requirement, being part of the project resourcing and then ensuring that the team delivers according to the agreed specification.
  • To architect solutions for clients in a specific industry/service line.
  • Be able to work with clients and advise them on Cloud strategy and do Cloud Assessments
Skills and Experience
Essential Qualifications:

  • Degree in Business/IT (for example Business Science, BCom) &/or relevant specialist qualifications (example, Cyber Security)

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Honours degree in Business/IT, &/or relevant specialist qualifications (example, Cyber Security)
  • MBA
  • Extensive experience in the relevant specialist fields required (Cybersecurity, Cloud, Mining & Industrial, Banking, Telco

Function related experience: Consulting experience : 4 5 years (previous in house training and background in Consulting advantageous)

Leading teams: 2 Years experience

Other experience:

  • Effective Communication skills both written and verbal
  • Experience in design and building Finance and Budgeting Models
  • Good analytical and troubleshooting ability
  • Multiple industry experience
  • Ability to work within a team and take the technical lead if required
  • Business analysis and requirements gathering expertise as well as documenting a requirement
  • Have the ability to delegate tasks to team members and lead large project teams
Key Accountabilities
  • Assisting in delivering the Advisory strategy/vision across the customer base
  • Architecting an Advisory solution based on the customers requirements
  • Ensure the BU is applying Advisory Best Practice across projects
  • Requirements Gathering/Business Analysis (incl. writing proposals, project charters and quotations)
  • Crafting/designing, and presenting a proposed solution to a customer
  • Ensuring that Advisory methodologies are being adopted
  • QA of work being delivered by peers and team members reporting to the senior consultant
  • Have the ability to manage a medium team of consultants to deliver an Advisory solution
  • Developing others through mentoring and presenting of Knowledge Sharing sessions
  • May be required to present formal training courses to consultants and users
  • Formulate project documentation templates
  • Ensure that through the project lifecycle a customer is kept informed through good verbal and written communication
  • Provide a pre-sales service to the account managers to present demos of tools and solutions
  • Play an architect role in delivering a solution to a customer
  • Take ownership and accountability in delivering the solution on-time and within budget
  • We would expect a senior consultant to have expert knowledge of at least one of our core service offerings
  • Assist in putting the right mix of skills together for a project team to ensure success
  • Be in a position to comfortable influence others to work towards a common project goal/outcome (including delegation while remaining responsible)
  • Contribute to the career growth of colleagues by encouraging development
  • Give input into the Advisory strategy and approach to delivering solutions
  • Be attuned to customer challenges or opportunities, where one can add value
Personality and Attributes
  • Achievement orientation, Concern for order, quality & accuracy, Continuous learning / information seeking, General knowledge, Initiative, Analytical thinking / analysis & judgement, Conceptual thinking, Client focus / client service orientation, Flexibility, Integrity
  • Technical / Specialized Expertise
  • Managerial / Leadership
  • Communication skills

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.

