Senior Consultant (Cloud/Telecoms/Banking/Mining a

Assisting in delivering the Advisory strategy/vision across the customer base

Architecting an Advisory solution based on the customers requirements

Ensure the BU is applying Advisory Best Practice across projects

Requirements Gathering/Business Analysis (incl. writing proposals, project charters and quotations)

Crafting/designing, and presenting a proposed solution to a customer

Ensuring that Advisory methodologies are being adopted

QA of work being delivered by peers and team members reporting to the senior consultant

Have the ability to manage a medium team of consultants to deliver an Advisory solution

Developing others through mentoring and presenting of Knowledge Sharing sessions

May be required to present formal training courses to consultants and users

Formulate project documentation templates

Ensure that through the project lifecycle a customer is kept informed through good verbal and written communication

Provide a pre-sales service to the account managers to present demos of tools and solutions

Play an architect role in delivering a solution to a customer

Take ownership and accountability in delivering the solution on-time and within budget

We would expect a senior consultant to have expert knowledge of at least one of our core service offerings

Assist in putting the right mix of skills together for a project team to ensure success

Be in a position to comfortable influence others to work towards a common project goal/outcome (including delegation while remaining responsible)

Contribute to the career growth of colleagues by encouraging development

Give input into the Advisory strategy and approach to delivering solutions

Be attuned to customer challenges or opportunities, where one can add value