Senior Proposals Engineer – Rivonia

My client in the engineering, manufacturing, pre-fabrication, construction and maintenance industry is looking for a Senior Proposals Engineer to join their team in Rivonia.

Main Purpose: To be the custodian of and manage end-to-end compilation and on-time submission of high-quality proposals, quotations, bids and tender responses which are both technically and commercially viable. To also proactively pursue new business and work with Senior Management to deliver strategic approaches to win bids.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Manage financial and business results

Manage the delivery of tenders to ensure timeous delivery of high-quality submissions.

Review the tender document to ensure that the response meets the client’s needs.

Project manage delivery of tender in line with agreed time frames.

Participate in tender strategy and delivery planning.

Ensure that the compliance requirements of tenders are met.

Manage client relationship results

Identify project stakeholders, communicate their roles and define the level of participation in tender response and manage stakeholder engagement strategies through the project plan.

Facilitate the division of work amongst internal departments and sub-contractors.

Innovate practical, technically viable and financially viable solutions to the client’s challenge/s.

Conduct stakeholder management as a discipline embedded in the capability of tender managers and in all tender management.

Ensure effective stakeholder relationship management.

Attend and participate in post tender negotiations.

Evaluate orders received against proposals submitted and agreements negotiated.

Managed process results

Ensure continuous improvement on tender process efficiency and delivery.

Ensure adherence to risk management standards and enterprise organisational compliance.

Ensure tenders are delivered within due date, budget and according to scope.

Ensure deviations are managed timeously and delivery meets client expectations.

Deliver tenders in accordance to project governance.

Ensure satisfactory post-delivery review.

Manage tender by ensuring roles, behaviours and operations are understood and strategies defined in project schedule.

Manage the “Bid Approval” documents for shareholder approval.

Follow up with the client on the outcome of tender adjudication process.

Improve processes and culture

Achieve operational excellence.

Creative a client service culture.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Bilfinger Group.

Review and ensure that a comprehensive handover report of successful proposals to the appointed Project Manager for execution.

Evaluate and report on a project’s cost effectiveness, risk profile and profitability.

Compile and submit to the Proposals/Commercial Manager a detailed enquiry summary, highlighting the major commercial, technical and special requirements.

Additional work-related duties may be assigned as and when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

BTech / degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical Engineering or Controlling Systems or Quantity Surveying.

A post-graduate qualification in Business Management would be advantageous.

15 – 20 Years’ experience in the construction or industrial industry.

3 Years’ proven experience in Business Development Management from inspection to contract.

5 Years’ experience as a Proposals Engineer in the power generation, petrochemical or boiler fabrication environment up to value of ZAR 500m and above per year.

Working knowledge of construction contracts and terminology in the mechanical engineering environment.

Experience with NEC and FIDIC suite of contracts

Computer literate (MS Office – Word and Excel), MS Project (or alternative project scheduling software) and commercial estimating software preferably Candy.

COMPETENCIES:

Ability to work under immense pressure and time constraints.

Deadline driven.

Able to work in a team and independently.

Flexible and willing to work overtime and/or on weekends/public holidays.

Demonstrate sound work ethic.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Self-management and office mannerism commensurate with working in open plan offices.

Diligent and strive to get work done.

Marketing and business development skills.

Pedantic and focus on attention to detail.

Pursue improved methods over accepted norms.

Commercial and financial acumen.

Strong technical mind-set.

Highly numerate with the ability to research, assemble, manage and manipulate numerical information.

Organisational and presentation skills.

Ability to confidently interact with senior management.

