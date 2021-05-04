Senior Sales Executive – Flexible Packaging

A well-known large Packaging Group requires the above to manage and drive all sales and commercial operations on a national basis for the Company.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous experience having worked within a Senior Executive Management role managing a team of people is essential.

Previous Senior Executive Management experience having worked within the Flexible or related Packaging or Manufacturing Industries is preferred but not essential.

The successful candidate must be driven and strategic in terms of growing the market share and expanding into various other industries.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Develop and manage appropriate sales budgets and targets.

Manage the budgeting and costs in alignment with budget targets.

Develop and maintain partnerships and relationships with Customers and Distributors.

Maintain maximum operational efficiency of the Sales Team to drive performance through training, mentoring, coaching, and motivating the team.

Ensure that optimum sales and commercial structures are in place and managed efficiently.

Integrate with other functional areas within the Business to drive optimum sales performance.

Manage, drive and execute sales and business objectives as well as strategies of the Company.

Investigate market intelligence and gather information on competitor activity.

Obtain market share according to the Companys strategy.

Develop relationships with Senior Key Accounts within various markets.

Identify new market requirements, and business opportunities.

Engage with manufacturing sites to identify trading opportunities on products not being manufactured in South Africa.

Manage and oversee all contracts and agreements with Customers and Distributors in alignment with the Companys strategy.

Manage and oversee Quality and Operations ensuring that the Customer complaint reporting process is adhered to.

Deliver cost savings by driving cost benefit and continuous improvement projects with Key Customers, as well as generate top line growth.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

