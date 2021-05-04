Sessional Medical Officer (Doctor) KPP/Transgender

A Sessional Medical Officer (Doctor) Key Populations Programme (Transgender) (Maximum working hours of 5 hours per week / 20 hours per month) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Bellville, Cape Town – Western Cape.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job

To provide gender-affirming health care services for adult trans and gender diverse clients within a comprehensive HIV prevention, care and treatment package

Location

Bellville, Cape Town

Key performance areas

Attend 1.5-hour onboarding workshop conducted by the TG technical consultant to improve trans-competent health service delivery

Attend 1,5-hour small group mentoring and case conferencing sessions led by the TG technical consultant

Create a safe and affirmative space for the trans and gender diverse client accessing services

Render comprehensive, high quality, clinical services for people living with HIV including, but not limited to:

Management of ART treatment failure



Management of HIV Opportunistic infections



Management of treatment complications



Management of drug-drug interactions

Initiate and maintain routine hormone therapy according to established diagnostic and Eligibility Criteria for Hormone Therapy, including:

Baseline evaluation and consent (2-3 visits)

Initiation of hormone therapy (preferably at 2nd or 3rd visit)

Follow-up and monitoring at regular intervals as per HRT protocol

Identify risk factors and conditions that can be exacerbated by gender-affirming hormone therapy

Consult on and provide referrals for gender-affirming interventions – surgery, facial hair removal, interventions for the modification of speech and communication, and behavioral adaptations such as genital tucking or packing, or chest binding

Ensure case management with site psychologist and/ or social worker and professional nurse

Help establish and maintain a multi-disciplinary network of private and public gender-affirming health care and associated professionals

Provide 3-5 page quarterly report to Site Manager and mechanical exam to service delivery challenges and mitigation approach

Required minimum education and training

MBChB/MBBCh

Competency in transgender health and HIV care

Registration with the HPCSA

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

DoH clinical guidelines

Wits RHI Clinic Standard Operating Procedures

Programme description

Clinical stationery

Wits RHI TG clinical guidelines

Gender DynamiX Gender-affirming Hormone Guide (2019) (Endorsed by: Groote Schuur Hospital Transgender Clinic Team and The Psychological Society of South Africa)

Anova Health4Trans: Transgender Health Training Manuals

Psychological Society of South Africa – Practice guidelines for psychology professionals working with sexually and gender-diverse people

WPATH SOC7

Required minimum work experience

5 years experience in public health and Transgender healthcare

Experience and knowledge of Trans-health care

Experience working with key populations, specifically the Transgender community

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

The closing date for all applications is 10 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

