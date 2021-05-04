Sourcing Risk And Compliance Administrator
The purpose of the position is to assist the compliance officers in executing the functions of due diligence, Know Your Customer (KYC), on boarding, and extended due diligence research regarding customers. As well we to ensure that the various compliance documents, risk registers and expiry diaries are up to date.
Candidates applying need to have obtained the relevant tertiary Degree with preference given to a candidate with a Legal and Compliance Degree.
Candidates need to have at least 2 years working experience in the KYC / AML environment. Basic knowledge of Precious Metals Act, FICA and the POPPI Act is essential.
Knowledge of document management tools / database design and / or tools such as World check, CIPC, TransUnion, Dunn & Bradstreet will be an advantage.
Duties will include, but is not limited to: Contract management, regulatory compliance, customer management, data maintenance, risk reviews, administration FICA processes
Desired Skills:
- contract management
- FICA Administration
- regulatory compliance
- POPPI Act
- risk reviews
- research management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree